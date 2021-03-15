Should a Corporate Lawyer Become a Biden Federal Judge?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Clift
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Handout
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty/Handout

What happens when a simple litmus test collides with a more complicated reality? Colorado attorney Regina Rodriguez checks a lot of boxes that Democrats value. She’s the daughter of a Mexican American father and a Japanese American mother whose family was interred during World War II. She was also nominated to the federal bench in 2016 by Barack Obama—and denied a hearing by Mitch McConnell. It’s a personal story that once would have trumped everything in Democratic politics.

But today, progressives are fighting hard to stop Joe Biden from re-nominating her. Why? Because she’s now a partner in a major corporate law firm, Wilmer Hale, that on its website cites its close relationship with regulated industries. And in 2006 she represented McDonald’s in an anti-discrimination lawsuit.

So now, in the battle for the soul of the judiciary after four years of Donald Trump, Rodriguez, even with her compelling story and stellar pro bono community work, is an early example of the new litmus-test politics of the left.

No corporate lawyers need apply. But are they all bad?

Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, saying he is trying “to right a wrong,” is pushing Rodriguez and has not backed down from supporting her. He openly defied a letter from White House Counsel Dana Remus in December asking Democratic senators to help the White House move quickly on judges by submitting three candidates for circuit and district court vacancies. Bennet listed only one: Rodriguez.

Mitch McConnell’s Last Trump-Era Act? One More Unqualified Hack Judge.

“He went out of his way not to follow the president’s directive,” says Christopher Kang with Demand Justice, a progressive advocacy group. “It’s not about her personally, but a lot has happened in the last five years. If there were a Supreme Court vacancy open today, we wouldn’t expect President Biden to nominate Merrick Garland to right a wrong.”

Kang oversaw judicial nominations in the Obama White House, and he repeatedly says his opposition to Rodriguez is not about her, it’s about elevating civil rights lawyers and public defenders. Lawyers like Rodriguez, who was a former assistant U.S. attorney, are “wildly overrepresented” in federal courts. “We have a Democratic Senate now and we’re not trying to find a nominee for a Senate Mitch McConnell controls,” Kang says. “She doesn’t meet the moment.”

For the record, Rodriguez is highly qualified, with a long track record of community service to Colorado’s children and working families. She’s on the boards of early Head Start, Colorado Youths at Risk, and Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives. In 2016, she represented four children detained at the border and released to a family in Colorado, according to Bennet’s office. “Yes, she works for a private law firm, but she does so much else,” a spokesperson for the senator told the Daily Beast, pointing out also that Rodriguez was the first in her family to go to college, attending the University of Iowa, and then the University of Colorado for law school.

Her representation of McDonald’s has drawn attention and legitimate criticism. The case centered on an African American woman with four children who after alleging racial discrimination at a McDonald’s drive-through was subjected to abusive language from a supervisor before driving to a second McDonald’s where she was offered free food to compensate, which she refused. The civil case was resolved with a summary judgment in McDonald’s favor, and the complaints of intentional racial discrimination were dismissed.

The White House is very aware that President Obama sent his first judicial nomination to the Senate on March 17, and President Trump on March 21, and they want to be able to say they’re on par with previous administrations. “They’re trying to move quickly, and we all have March 17 in mind,” says Kang. Obama sent a single nomination, David Hamilton for the Seventh Circuit, and it took until November, six months, for McConnell’s Senate to confirm Hamilton, a District Court judge who had the enthusiastic backing of Indiana’s then senior senator, Republican Richard Lugar.

The betting is that Biden will send an initial slate of names to the Senate for confirmation that will include a replacement for Merrick Garland on the D.C. Court of Appeals. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, appointed by Obama and confirmed in 2013, is likely to get the nod and would then be positioned for the Supreme Court, fulfilling Biden’s promise to name a Black woman to the Court.

According to the advocacy group Alliance for Justice, if you count judges who have signaled their retirement by June, there are 10 vacancies on the Courts of Appeals and 78 on the District Courts. “There’s a lot of opportunity,” says Daniel Goldberg, the group’s legal director. “I’d be shocked if Garland’s seat is not there (on the first slate).”

Will Regina Rodriguez make the cut? The argument is very real and very raw, as newly empowered Democrats confront a new and painful conflict between racial and ethnic identity and Biden’s call for professional diversity in the judiciary. Robert Raben, who chairs the endorsement committee of the National Hispanic Bar Association and who served as an assistant attorney general during the Clinton administration, strongly backs Rodiguez in what he characterizes as a family fight on the Democratic left. He sees her as a worthy nominee who got caught up in the obstructionist politics following Merrick Garland’s nomination. “She is in a tiny cohort of people who were robbed of their possibilities over an issue that had nothing to do with them,” he told the Daily Beast.

“I support Demand Justice,” he continued. “I helped Brian Fallon (co-founder) set it up. We’re a tight family on the left and the issue they’re pushing is absolutely right, but the target they started with is off point. Their real target is not Rodriguez, the real target is the Democratic Senate caucus.”

Raben contends that it is highly unusual for a Latina to move up the ranks of law the way Rodriguez did, getting named in 2013 National Hispanic Bar Association lawyer of the year. “She played by all the rules,” he says. Now progressives are changing the rules. “They’re sending a message to Democratic senators and the White House that they want a much more professionally diverse crew—and younger. I agree with their principles, but I don’t agree with every implementation of it.”

The federal judiciary is much whiter and too male to be representative and achieving professional diversity can sometimes be at odds with ethnic diversity. “If you’re on the left and you go after a candidate who’s African American, generally you lose—the left loses—because the historic exclusion of people of color is so powerful,” says Raben. He recalls a fractious debate during the early Obama years mounted by the left over a Hispanic judge now sitting on the Fourth Circuit who had once done an amicus brief for Philip Morris, the tobacco giant.

It’s now up to the White House whether Rodriguez’ nomination is forwarded to the Senate. Raben says he is “very confident she will be nominated and confirmed.” And with dozens of vacancies looming, it’s likely that Demand Justice has made its point, and that Biden will send to the Senate qualified nominees that bring ethnic and professional diversity, recognizing that these twin goals, however laudable, are sometimes in conflict.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Norish (LON:NSH) Has Rewarded Shareholders With An Exceptional 309% Total Return On Their Investment

    When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really...

  • Chimpanzees at Czech zoo get screen time amid virus lockdown

    A zoo in the Czech Republic is trying out a new way for its bored chimpanzees to monkey around during the coronavirus lockdown: face time with other primates. The Safari Park in the northern town of Dvur Kralove installed a big screen in their enclosure to show them a livestream of what their fellow chimpanzees are doing on the other side of the country at a zoo in the southern city of Brno. The Safari Park launched the experimental project Thursday to enrich the everyday life of their six chimpanzees amid a strict lockdown and give them some fun after crowds of visitors disappeared when the zoo closed on Dec 18.

  • 2 charged with assaulting Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after Jan. 6 riot

    Two men have been arrested and charged with assaulting but not killing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Sailing: Team New Zealand take 5-3 lead, close in on America's Cup

    Team New Zealand surged to a 5-3 lead over Luna Rossa in the America's Cup after a dramatic race eight on Monday as both boats splashed down and battled to stay on their foils in light winds off the coast of Auckland. Defender TNZ had roared to a dominant 58-seconds win in the first race but splashed down during the second leg of the second race after a poor jibe when reeling in the Italians. As TNZ floundered, Luna Rossa opened up a lead of four minutes and 27 seconds but the challenger also came off their foils after a poor tack near the third gate.

  • Jarrad Davis getting lots of hype as a free agent

    It's hard for Lions fans to fathom other teams getting in a bidding war for Jarrad Davis

  • Democrats' flagship super PAC repositions itself to sell Biden's agenda

    Priorities USA, which spent over $250 million helping to elect Biden and other Democrats in 2020, is focused on promoting the latest Covid-19 relief package.

  • Clashes as police break up anti-government protest on eve of Dutch elections

    Dutch police charge and use a water cannon to break up an anti-government protest in The Hague on the eve of the country's elections.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Stimulus checks roll out to Americans. A winter storm rocks Colorado, dumps record snow in Wyoming. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • 'Mank' leads Oscar nominations in a year of record diversity

    After a pandemic year that shuttered movie theaters and upended the movie business, Academy Awards nominations on Monday went to two female filmmakers for the first time, to a historically diverse slate of actors and to David Fincher's lead-nominee “Mank,” a traditional kind of Oscar contender — an old Hollywood homage — in very untraditional year. Fincher’s “Mank,” a black-and-white, period drama about “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, easily topped nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards — delayed two months by the coronavirus pandemic — with 10 nominations, including best picture, best director, acting nods for Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, and a host of others for its lavish craft.

  • Pelosi: Biden sending help for migrant children at border amid 'humanitarian' challenge

    Administration to send Fema to help with surge at Mexico border to safely receive, shelter and transfer minor children Children play next to migrants from Central America hoping to cross into the US, at their campsite outside El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico, on 27 February. Photograph: Jorge Dueñes/Reuters The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi said, on Sunday that the Biden administration had inherited a broken immigration system as the administration announced it would send federal help to children on the US-Mexico border seeking asylum. “This is a humanitarian challenge to all of us,” Pelosi told told ABC News’ This Week program. “What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border, and they are working to correct that in the children’s interest.” “So this, again, is a transition from what was wrong before to what is right.” Celebration by Democrats over Joe Biden’s signature last week of a historic aid package combining Covid relief with economic stimulus and anti-poverty programs has been tempered by a surge in the number of young migrants from Central America and Mexico seeking asylum. Some come from families whose livelihoods have been destroyed by climate change, Pelosi said. “These people were leaving because of the drought,” she said. “They couldn’t farm and they were seeking other ways to survive.” The Biden administration, which has prioritized reversing the immigration policies of Donald Trump, announced late Saturday that it would deploy the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), best known for responding to natural disasters, to the border, to manage and care for the children. Fema agents would assist in the transfer of children in custody within 72 hours “into family homes or homes that are safe for them to be”, Pelosi said. A near-record 9,457 unaccompanied children were taken into US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody in February, according to the agency, the most since May 2019. Hundreds of immigrant children and teenagers have been detained at a border patrol tent facility in packed conditions, with some sleeping on the floor because there are not enough mats, the Associated Press reported on Friday, citing non-profit lawyers who conduct oversight of immigrant detention centers. On Sunday, in a separate appearance on CNN, Representative Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from Texas, called the crisis “the consequence of four years of dismantling every system in place to address this with humanity and compassion”. “What we’re seeing today is an enormous challenge,” Escobar told CNN’s State of the Union program. “And it’s unacceptable. But we also, I think, need to acknowledge that the flow of humanity arriving at our front door never stopped. The Donald Trump administration didn’t stop them.” Fema will support a government wide effort over the next three months to safely receive, shelter and transfer minor children who arrive alone at the US south-west border, without a parent or other adult, the homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, said on Saturday. The Department of Homeland Security is supposed to process and transfer unaccompanied minor children to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) within three days so that they can be placed with a parent already living in the United States, or other suitable sponsor, until their immigration cases can be resolved. But more children are being held longer at border patrol facilities that were not designed with their care in mind because long-term shelters run by HHS have next to no capacity to accommodate them. Children are being apprehended daily at far higher rates than HHS can release them to parents or sponsors. Mayorkas said Fema is working with HHS to “look at every available option to quickly expand physical capacity for appropriate lodging”. “Our goal is to ensure that unaccompanied children are transferred to HHS as quickly as possible, consistent with legal requirements and in the best interest of the children,” Mayorkas said. During a record influx of unaccompanied minors in 2014, the Obama administration also turned to Fema for help coordinating the governmentwide response. During that crisis, Fema helped stand up temporary shelters and processing stations on military bases. President Joe Biden has ended the Trump-era practice of expelling immigrant children who cross the border alone, but maintained expulsions of immigrant families and single adults. Associated Press contributed to this report

  • The Georgia Republican Party wants to set voting rights back decades. Is your state next?

    Black voters helped save a democracy that has barely ever saved us. Biden promised to have our backs, which means using every tool to protect voting.

  • Organic Media Launches Trio of U.S. Thrillers at FilMart

    Steve Chicorel’s Organic Media Group is launching a trio of English-language movies at this week’s Hong Kong FilMart. Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight,” “Thank You for Smoking”) and Terrance Howard (“Crash,” “Iron Man”) head the cast of “Afterward,” a drama about a man struggling with the death of his daughter, for which OMG is handling […]

  • ‘Waffles + Mochi’ Brings Michelle Obama to Kids’ TV: Review

    As first lady, Michelle Obama grew a vegetable garden at the White House to make children more curious about what they eat. These days, what she grows takes a more visible form. Obama produces (with her husband) and appears (with puppets) in the Netflix series “Waffles + Mochi,” part of the former first couple’s Higher […]

  • Irving's 34, Harden's triple-double help Nets edge Knicks

    It was clear from the noise in the seats, even with only about 1,600 fans in attendance. It was obvious from the emotion on the court, where Julius Randle had to be restrained by Knicks teammates after the buzzer following a call that went against him in the final seconds. New York's basketball rivalry was alive and heated Monday night.

  • A Capitol Police officer was suspended after a Hill staffer spotted a printout of anti-Semitic Protocols of the Elders of Zion at a checkpoint

    Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman told the Washington Post that the officer was suspended pending an investigation.

  • Tinder to introduce in-app background checks

    One of the world's most popular dating apps will add the paid service later this year.

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.

  • 5 Grammys that went to the wrong people in 2021, and who should've won instead

    Major awards like record of the year and best pop duo/group performance were bungled on Sunday, despite a surprisingly well-received ceremony.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.