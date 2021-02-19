Corporate lawyer in U.S. college admissions scandals gets two-year law license suspension

FILE PHOTO: Gordon Caplan, co-chairman of Willkie Farr & Gallagher law company, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, enters federal court in Boston

By Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - The former co-chairman of a major New York law firm has been suspended from practicing law for two years after pleading guilty and spending time in prison over his role in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Gordon Caplan, who had been co-chairman at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, avoided disbarment despite his efforts to avoid "getting caught," according to a Thursday decision by a New York appellate court imposing the suspension.

The suspension is retroactive to November 2019, when Caplan was initially suspended after pleading guilty. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Caplan is among 57 people charged by federal prosecutors in Boston over a scheme in which wealthy parents conspired with California consultant William "Rick" Singer to fraudulently secure their children's admission to colleges.

Singer has admitted to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to falsely portray college applicants as athletic recruits.

Thirty parents have pleaded guilty, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

Caplan, 54, pleaded guilty in 2019 to paying $75,000 to rig his daughter's ACT exam, by having an associate of Singer's pose as a proctor and correct the daughter's wrong answers. He served one month in prison.

Though New York automatically disbars lawyers convicted of state felonies or "essentially similar" crimes, Caplan was allowed to argue his federal crime did not meet that standard.

The five-judge appeals panel said was it clear Caplan's focus had been "not on the immorality and illegality of his actions but on not getting caught, and he continued with the scheme despite numerous opportunities to walk away."

But the court said Caplan has since displayed "palpable" shame, including through testimony that his time in prison was "horrific" and his crimes were due to "hubris."

"I destroyed my life," he said.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Peru slammed by oxygen shortage as coronavirus deaths spike

    The death toll in Peru continued to mount on Friday as a relentless second wave of the coronavirus left many hospitals short of oxygen for critical patients even as daily infections continued to climb. In Lima, long lines snake down city blocks as friends and relatives seek to snatch up the last remaining bottled oxygen available in the capital. "Many people have already died, you understand me?" said Soledad Fernández as she waited at one of few stores with limited oxygen availability in the poor neighborhood of Villa El Salvador de Lima.

  • EU agreed to pay 870 million euros for supply of AstraZeneca vaccines by June, contract shows

    The European Union agreed to pay about 870 million euros ($1.06 billion) for its supply of 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and to receive them by June, the contract published on Friday by Italy's RAI television shows. The publication of the contract, signed on Aug. 27, 2020, unveils confidential details about the price and the timetable for deliveries agreed by AstraZeneca. The Anglo-Swedish company revised down the timetable last month because of production issues, leading to a bitter fight with the EU over delayed supplies.

  • How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Coronavirus Pandemic

    If you've been saving for retirement, you've likely gotten used to watching your account balance steadily rise along with the stock market - that is, until the coronavirus hit. The spread of COVID-19...

  • 'Violence unacceptable' Spain PM says as rapper protests rage

    Spain's government will confront all forms of violence, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says following a third night of violent protests over the jailing of a rapper for controversial tweets.

  • UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

    Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits. "Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," the source said. Both Philip and the 94-year-old queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

  • Muni Prices Retreat From Record High in Worst Week Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. state and local-government bonds are headed for their biggest weekly drop in 10 months, stepping back from record high valuations amid speculation that President Joe Biden’s stimulus plans will stoke the pace of economic growth.The yields on benchmark 10-year tax-exempt debt jumped 15 basis points over the past week to 0.82%, outstripping the 12 basis-point rise in Treasuries. That caused a closely watched gauge -- the ratio of muni yields to Treasuries -- to edge up from the lowest level in at least two decades, signaling that tax-exempt bond valuations have cheapened. The jump in yields marks a slight retreat for a market that’s been held aloft by investors pouring billions of dollars into mutual funds just as the pace of new debt sales slows. The mismatch had helped keep tax-exempt bond yields holding near the lowest in more than six decades.Related Story: Tax Advantage on Muni Bonds Disappears as Prices Hit Record High“While it remains to be seen if the adjustment will be minor or a bigger move, an overall defensive portfolio stance is warranted,” Barclays Plc muni strategists led by Mikhail Foux, wrote in a research note Friday. “At current ratios, we find much more value in high-quality taxables than in tax-exempts.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toomey, who once unified the GOP, now on the outs over Trump

    Before he became the object of fury of Republicans for voting to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was once the insurgent from the right. It is now Toomey facing angry rank-and-file state Republican Party committee members and the potential of a censure vote, a symbolic gesture that may have no real effect on the senator since he isn't seeking reelection next year. Toomey, who once endorsed challenges to Republican officeholders who weren't seen as conservative enough, is now urging Republicans to be tolerant of a difference of opinion over whether Trump and his long campaign of falsehoods to discredit the election result is to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Dad of Connecticut teen killed by police sues officer, town

    The father of an 18-year-old man shot to death by a Connecticut police officer in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit and is asking the state’s top prosecutor to order another investigation of the shooting, which was ruled to be justified. Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier shot Anthony Vega Cruz on April 20, 2019, as Cruz was trying to flee a traffic stop with his girlfriend in the car. Eulizier ran in front of the car and fired through the windshield as Cruz tried to drive away.

  • Senator Ted Cruz’s wife boasted about Cancun getaway to neighbours

    Ted Cruz had left for a vacation with his family even as his constituents were struggling without steady electricity, heat and running water in the middle of record-breaking cold temperatures

  • This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 21)

    A look at the features for this week's broadcast of the #1 Sunday morning news program

  • Undeterred by Facebook news blackout, Australia commits to content law

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed on Friday to press ahead with laws to force Facebook Inc to pay news outlets for content, saying he had received support from world leaders after the social media giant blacked out all media. Facebook stripped the pages of domestic and foreign news outlets for Australians and blocked users of its platform from sharing any news content on Thursday, saying it had been left with no choice ahead of the new content laws. Morrison, who blasted Facebook on its own platform for "unfriending" Australia, said on Friday the leaders of Britain, Canada, France and India had shown support.

  • Potential backup quarterbacks for the Vikings in 2021

    The Minnesota Vikings have some options when it comes to its backup quarterback spot next season. Here are some possible candidates.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: President apologizes to world summit for Trump years and insists ‘America’s back’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Ted Cruz ‘left behind’ pet poodle, Snowflake, at ‘freezing’ Texas home during Cancun trip

    Security guard was reportedly looking after Republican senator’s dog during family’s Mexico vacation

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.