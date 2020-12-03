Corporate Singapore faces crunch time in rare clash with activist funds

By Anshuman Daga
·3 min read
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A year-long spat between activist funds and a small real estate investment trust (REIT) over a merger is nearing a climax in Singapore, a battle that could embolden more investor dissent in a sleepy market dominated by retail shareholders.

The activists say a proposed deal between Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT, whose managers are both owned by a unit of Asian logistics giant ESR Cayman Ltd, undervalues Sabana REIT and are confident of blocking it.

Despite being a global financial centre, shareholder activism in Singapore is not common due to its conservative market and tightly controlled companies.

A victory at Sabana REIT's investors' vote on Friday would mark a rare win for activists in the city-state and signal their growing clout with retail shareholders.

But Sabana, one of Singapore's smallest REITs, says voting down the deal with a rival four times its size would harm its growth prospects amid a lack of alternative bidders.

"When we agreed to the merger process, it was due to a bigger ship sailing past and we wanted to hop onto it so we could continue the journey whatever the weather," Donald Han, a 30-year property market veteran, who became Sabana REIT's CEO in 2018, told Reuters.

Singapore is home to REITS collectively worth over $70 billion, making it Asia's largest REIT market. Many investors prefer to own units in trusts mandated to pay 90% of rental income as dividends, seen as a better alternative to bank deposits.

Activist Quarz Capital had proposed Sabana REIT and ESR-REIT merge last year in a cash-plus-stock deal that would value Sabana REIT at S$0.545 a unit, while Black Crane Capital had voiced concerns about Sabana REIT's market valuations.

When both REITs announced an all-stock deal in July - just as the pandemic pummelled the sector - valuing Sabana REIT at S$397 million ($296 million) or 37.7 Singapore cents a unit, both activists rejected it.

They said last month that Sabana REIT had failed to close the net asset value discount and had recommended "a value destructive merger with a REIT controlled by its owner."

To press their point, the funds set up a website called "Save Sabana REIT" stacked with presentations against the merger, sent letters to management and held webinars to win over retail investors.

They also sought regulatory intervention to disallow ESR Cayman from managing both REITS if the merger fails, although the central bank has said there are no rules restricting such arrangements.

TIGHT VOTE

The merger proposal needs approval of over 50% of unitholders, representing no less than 75% of the value of votes cast. ESR-REIT managers and others holding 24.6% of Sabana REIT are not allowed to vote.

Quarz Capital, run by a Swiss investment executive along with its Singapore-based research head, has previously campaigned against undervalued REITS and other Singapore firms, though this is its most high profile clash in the city-state.

Its current partner, Hong Kong-based Black Crane, is founded by a former UBS banker. The activists together control over 12% of Sabana REIT, the biggest fund ownership in the firm.

They say an overlapping investment mandate of the two REITs, whose managers are owned by ESR Cayman, has potential to create conflicts of interest, a claim both companies reject.

Sabana REIT says its units were already trading at a discount before the merger announcement. As ESR-REIT has termed its offer as final, it is prohibited from raising its price.

"The activists have pinned themselves into a corner. Is Sabana worth more? Yes, but is there anyone else who can unlock its value in this weak market? No," said Justin Tang, research head at United First Partners.

This is the second merger attempt by both REITs after talks were terminated in 2017.

Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. have recommended the current deal.

($1 = 1.3392 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Sam Holmes)

Latest Stories

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • 80-year-old woman’s ex son-in-law charged with repeatedly raping her, taking pictures

    For more than a year, an 80-year-old Hialeah woman refused to tell her daughter that she was being forcibly raped by her daughter’s ex-husband, according to police.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • Schumer, Pelosi ask McConnell to work with bipartisan Senate group's pandemic relief framework

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement Wednesday that the proposal unveiled by a bipartisan group of senators Tuesday should be the foundation for congressional negotiations on a new COVID-19 pandemic relief bill.The $908 billion package — championed by the likes of Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Susan Collins (D-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) — is somewhere in between what Democratic leadership is pushing for and what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has been tinkering with, both in terms of total cost and content. So, while Pelosi and Schumer don't appear to be officially endorsing the centrist bill, they do see it as a starting point.> Schumer and Pelosi offer stamp of approval to bipartisan $908 billion COVID relief plan: "[W]e believe the bipartisan framework introduced by Senators yesterday should be used as the basis for immediate bipartisan, bicameral negotiations." pic.twitter.com/MibORv1VEa> > — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) December 2, 2020McConnell was less enthusiastic about the compromise when he addressed it Tuesday, since he's more confident the White House will sign off on his bill. His version includes fewer sticking points for Republicans, so it's unclear if he'll be swayed at all by Democrats' willingness to work with the framework.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

  • Republican Sen. David Perdue's stock portfolio shows he'd occasionally make at least 20 trades in one day, per a New York Times investigation

    He made 2,596 trades over his first term, according to the New York Times. He faces a runoff election for his seat on Jan. 5.

  • Ron Johnson Responds to Claim That He Privately Admitted Biden Win

    Senator Ron Johnson pushed back Wednesday against allegations that he has admitted privately that Joe Biden won the presidential election but refuses to do so publicly due to political concerns, saying his statements have always been consistent.Mark Becker, former chairman for the Brown County Republican Party, wrote an op-ed published Wednesday in the The Bulwark claiming that Johnson admitted that Biden won during a private phone call last month, but said he would not say as much publicly because it would be "political suicide.""Senator Johnson knows that Joe Biden won a free and fair election," Becker wrote. "He is refusing to admit it publicly and stoking conspiracies that undermine our democracy solely because it would be 'political suicide' to oppose Trump. I find this unconscionable."Becker said the "war that leaders of the GOP such as Senator Johnson are waging on the very foundations of our democracy" spurred his decision to publish details about his November 14 phone call with the Wisconsin Republican senator.Johnson dismissed the op-ed's accusations against him on Wednesday, saying the article "should be viewed as the political hit piece it is, and simply ignored.”“I have been very consistent in both public and private statements that I believe there are way too many irregularities and suspect issues that need to be fully investigated and publicly vetted before a final result is determined and a peaceful transition of power takes place," Johnson said in a statement emailed to National Review.On Tuesday, shortly after Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of this year’s presidential election, Johnson called on Barr to “show everybody” his evidence that no mass voter fraud occurred, saying there are “enough suspicions” and “irregularities" to warrant questions about the process.Meanwhile, a growing group of GOP senators is calling on President Trump to concede the election as his legal team fails to produce evidence of widespread fraud and runs out of legal avenues to challenge the vote tallies.Becker, who has been vocal in his opposition to Trump over the past four years, says he endorsed and campaigned for Johnson's unsuccessful opponent, Democrat Russ Feingold, during their 2016 Senate race in Wisconsin.

  • 2017 ban on local LGBT ordinances ends in North Carolina

    A 3 1/2-year ban on new local ordinances aimed at protecting LGBT rights in North Carolina expired Tuesday, prompting gay rights groups to urge the passage of such measures now. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper agreed to the moratorium in March 2017 in exchange for GOP lawmakers agreeing to do away with several portions of a “bathroom bill” that Republicans had approved a year earlier. It drew national condemnation and prompted several large corporations and sports teams to relocate events to other states or reconsider expanding in North Carolina.

  • Mnuchin defends shutdown of emergency loan programs

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has defended his decision to close down multiple emergency Federal Reserve loan programs at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging.

  • Rahm Emanuel reportedly in the running to be transportation secretary

    Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is on President-elect Joe Biden's list of potential candidates to serve as his transportation secretary, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. There are several people under consideration, the sources cautioned, and an announcement is not imminent.Emanuel, who also served as former President Barack Obama's first chief of staff, was mayor of Chicago for eight years, turning around the city's transportation system, adding more than 100 miles of bike lanes, and overseeing $11 billion in airfield, terminal, and infrastructure investments at Chicago's airports, AP reports. Michelle Harris, a Chicago alderman, told AP Emanuel is "the perfect candidate for the job" because he "understands government at all levels" and "can start running Day One."One of Emanuel's most vocal critics is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who blasted him for the way he handled the 2014 officer-involved shooting of Laquan McDonald. McDonald, a Black teenager, was shot 16 times by a white police officer, and last week, Ocasio-Cortez accused Emanuel of participating in a coverup.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Americans are choosing death over deprivation The election was almost entirely peaceful. What happened?

  • 'This is shameful!': Fox News co-host goes off on Trump voter fraud claims as 'nonsense' and 'ridiculous' in heated exchange

    Juan Williams, normally a mild mannered liberal co-host on 'The Five,' finally had enough on Wednesday's show.

  • Black woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal voting files new appeal

    In 2018, Crystal Mason was sentenced to five-years for voting in the 2016 election. The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is now working with her to appeal the verdict. Mason had no idea she was not allowed to vote in 2016 when she cast her provisional ballot due to the fact that she was on federally supervised release.

  • This Trump Crony Is Trying to Overturn the Election. His Own Group Has Thrown in the Towel.

    Adam Laxalt, the co-chair of the Trump campaign in Nevada, is fighting ferociously against his state’s decision to reward its six electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden, alleging widespread voter fraud and hyping litigation to overturn Biden’s victory.But a nonprofit ethics and transparency group affiliated with Laxalt, Nevada’s former attorney general, has already conceded Biden’s victory and is looking ahead to the new administration.“It’s become clear that we’re going to be having a Biden team and a Biden administration in 2021,” said Caitlin Sutherland, the executive director of Americans for Public Trust, in an interview on Tuesday. The new administration is “what we will remain focused on going into next year.”Sutherland stressed that Laxalt’s work with the Trump re-election campaign, and his efforts to invalidate Biden’s win in Nevada, were entirely separate from his work with APT, a tax-exempt nonprofit that’s barred by law from engaging in political or partisan activity. “That is something he does in a personal capacity outside his role in APT,” Sutherland said. “As a 501c3, we, and Adam when he works with us, do not engage in anything with a partisan or political bent.”Nevada Gov. Calls Trump’s Conspiracy Theory Retweet ‘Unconscionable’ But Laxalt maintains his position as APT’s outside counsel and frequent spokesman even as he works with the Trump team in a personal capacity. And the fact that the group he works with is planning for a reality he refuses to concede underscores just how great a divergence has developed within the broader conservative movement. One faction appears unable to acknowledge the reality of Joe Biden’s win—perhaps for fear of offending Trump. Another doesn’t want to get caught flat-footed for when that reality comes about.Illustrating the political complications that these two pulls can create for the president’s political allies, Sutherland followed up on her initial interview with The Daily Beast to clarify her statement—and hedge her view on the outcome of the election. “As Biden is working to build out his team, APT will provide transparency and scrutiny, even as litigation on the election results are ongoing,” she wrote.As a leading Trump campaign official in Nevada, Laxalt has been a face of the campaign’s efforts to overturn the state’s presidential contest. Last month, he appeared at a news conference in North Las Vegas—alongside former Trump intelligence chief Ric Grenell and GOP lobbyist Matt Schlapp—to level allegations of widespread voter fraud and preview a lawsuit demanding that a state court declare Trump the winner, despite trailing by more than 33,000 votes.The Shady Ex-Cop Behind Trump’s Nevada Voter-Fraud FarceAs part of that lawsuit, the campaign submitted a list of thousands of voters who it said had cast ballots in Nevada despite living out of state. Many of those voters turned out to be military servicemen and their families stationed outside of Nevada, but who are permitted by law to cast ballots in the state.Like nearly all of the Trump campaign’s election-related lawsuits over the past month, the Nevada effort has so far fallen short. Last week, Nevada’s Supreme Court certified Biden’s win in the state. The campaign’s efforts persist nonetheless, and the president and his attorneys continue to gripe about a nonexistent conspiracy against him perpetrated by high-level government officials—including Republicans—and voting machine companies with nebulous ties to foreign dictators.Those voting machine conspiracy theories, which largely focus on the company Dominion Voting Systems, have not extended to Nevada, or Laxalt's efforts there. But on Tuesday, the president hailed a Nevada court ruling allowing both presidential campaigns to inspect voting machines used in the state’s largest county. In a tweet on the ruling, Trump tagged Grennell, Schlapp, and Laxalt.Founded this year, APT uses open records requests and other transparency tools to root out apparent conflicts of interest and ethical breaches among government officials and interest groups. APT is a conservative-leaning group, though Sutherland, a former research director at the National Republican Congressional Committee, said it has and will continue to investigate Republicans and Democrats alike.“We have demanded accountability and transparency from a variety of groups and politicians from both sides of the aisle. That momentum will not change as we head into a Biden administration,” she said.APT has already begun to file open records requests for documents related to incoming Biden administration officials, Sutherland said. “We are taking a look at each individual that will be nominated to the cabinet, and who President-elect Biden is surrounding himself with, what that network has done in the past, and what they would mean in a Biden administration.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • OAS head urges international prosecutor to act on Venezuela

    The leadership of a broad coalition of Western Hemisphere nations on Wednesday accused the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor of failing to take swift action on allegations that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government committed crimes against humanity. The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States said in a report that ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s failure to open a formal investigation into Venezuela is “stunning” and “inexplicable.” The leadership of the 35-member body said the slow pace of the ICC's review of Venezuela's situation has emboldened Maduro's government to commit more crimes believing that it can act with total impunity.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander praised for bipartisan efforts as he bids farewell

    As Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) bid farewell to his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday, the retiring lawmaker received a standing ovation from the rest of the upper chamber.In an emotional speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Alexander is "leaving this body and those of us in it, and the nation it exists to serve, stronger and better because you were here."> WATCH: Sen. Mitch McConnell gets emotional while speaking on Sen. Lamar Alexander: "You're leaving this body and those of us in it and the nation it exists to serve stronger and better because you were here." pic.twitter.com/JKqBpefAM5> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020Veteran Democratic senators, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), also heaped praise on Alexander. Schumer, referring to Alexander as his friend, said he "will leave this chamber with a legacy that every senator should be proud of," emphasizing instances in which he's reached across the aisle despite potential personal political cost.Feinstein, meanwhile, said "I truly have come to appreciate Sen. Alexander's fairness, interest in solving problems, and his bipartisanship. Most of all, I so appreciate your friendship."In his final address, Alexander said the Senate needs "a change of behavior" resulting in lawmakers ceasing to block each other's amendments. > Not something you see often -- bipartisan standing ovation on Senate floor for retiring GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander after he wraps up farewell address, which featured a heavy emphasis on his cross-aisle relationships and bipartisan accomplishments, especially on education issues> > -- Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrekwalsh) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

  • China #MeToo: Court to hear landmark case of intern versus TV star

    Six years after the alleged incident, one woman is taking a prominent TV star to court.

  • Biden spells out why he thinks he can reach a coronavirus relief deal with McConnell

    President-elect Joe Biden has made it clear he believes he can reach the other side of the aisle during his presidency. His first priority, he told The New York Times' Thomas Friedman, will be to push a major pandemic relief package through Congress, even before he gets into office. But that may be difficult while Republicans hold the Senate, which will be the case unless both Democratic candidates win their respective George Senate runoffs.Biden, though, is optimistic, for two reasons. On the one hand, he thinks he has a solid enough working relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to get deals done, citing his days in the Senate and as vice president as precedent. "Let me put it this way," he told Friedman. "There are a number of things that when McConnell controlled the Senate that people said couldn't get done, and I was able to get them done with [him]. I was able to get them to, you know, raise taxes on the wealthy. I think there are trade-offs, that not all compromise is walking away from principle. He knows me. I know him. I don't ask him to embarrass himself to make a deal."But the president-elect also doesn't think holding the majority means McConnell will have all the leverage. If the GOP stymies a relief bill just to prevent his administration from notching a win, Biden said, that could lead to trouble for the party at the voting booth in the 2022 midterms. Biden argued that layoffs, shuttered business, vaccine distribution issues, and bankrupt states will make it challenging for Republican lawmakers to block legislation for too long. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Trump gives 45-minute speech about voter fraud — which 1 analyst says he'd be making in court if it had any merit Trump will sign McConnell's coronavirus stimulus bill, Mnuchin says

  • Egyptian model arrested over photo shoot at ancient pyramid

    Both model Salma El-Shimy and her photographer were arrested and were accused by one lawyer of "insulting the great Pharaonic history."