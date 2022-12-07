Corporate travel propels boom in sustainable aviation fuel

Woman watches a JAL aeroplane taking off behind an ANA aeroplane at Haneda airport in Tokyo
Jamie Freed
·4 min read

By Jamie Freed

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A growing number of companies are making bulk purchases of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce their carbon footprints, encouraging mass production of the cleaner energy that airlines need to meet their emissions targets.

Airlines, travel agents and fuel producers are now offering corporate customers the opportunity to buy SAF not linked to individual flights, as companies go beyond cheaper carbon offset options like planting trees to reduce the environmental burden of flying.

The industry move toward a "book and claim" accounting system like that used in the renewable electricity sector allows for greater flexibility given the relative scarcity of SAF, which uses feedstocks like cooking oils to reduce emissions by up to 80% from conventional fuel but is available only at limited airports globally.

In a recent deal announced by Qantas Airways, five companies will pay a premium to reduce their emissions by contributing to the cost of the airline using SAF supplied by BP at London's Heathrow Airport.

The companies involved can claim an emissions reduction to be used for a variety of potential purposes that is not linked to their business travel from London to Australia.

Participant Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which is also buying SAF through United Airlines and fuel suppliers SkyNRG and Neste, said it was looking to help scale the SAF market to meet internal targets.

"Our largest source of emissions come from business travel, and there we have committed to cut our emissions intensity in half by 2025, compared to 2018," BCG Chief Sustainability Officer David Webb said.

Australia Post, another Qantas partner, said it would use the credits to reduce its emissions from air freight at a time when SAF is not available in Australia.

Qantas said the more companies that join the programme, the more feasible and cost effective a local SAF industry would become.

A growing number of carriers, including United, Lufthansa, Cathay Pacific Airways, Air France KLM and Japan's ANA Holdings, have similar programmes.

SAF accounted for only 0.5% of aviation fuel in 2021, but many airlines have a target of 10% by 2030 and the industry's goal of "net zero" emissions by 2050 relies on SAF accounting for 65% of fuel.

The corporate sector interest could build momentum for the SAF industry to scale up given businesses account for around 20% of air travel globally and 30% in Europe, said Denise Auclair, corporate travel campaign manager at European non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment.

Only a limited number of airlines like Finnair and Scandinavia's SAS allow individual customers such as leisure travellers to pay for SAF to reduce flight emissions.

'GREEN PREMIUM'

Buying SAF is more costly than purchasing emissions offsets but experts say it can play a key role in reducing travel emissions alongside switches to video-conferencing and cleaner alternatives like rail.

Companies are paying a "green premium" when they purchase SAF given it costs around three to five times more than conventional jet fuel, said Sami Jauhiainen, vice president APAC at Neste's renewable aviation business, the world's largest, which offers a corporate buying programme.

"They contract with us, they pay for the cost premium of sustainable aviation fuel over the conventional jet fuel, and then enable us to deliver sustainable aviation fuel for our partner airlines to consume," he said. "And then we can support the end customer with relevant reporting and documentation that they need to recognise the benefits."

Companies are able to contract directly with airlines, travel agencies like American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) and fuel providers like Neste as they look to claim SAF credits and avoid pitfalls like double claiming.

Double claiming issues will become increasingly acute as more countries mandate a certain percentage of SAF blended in all aviation fuel, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) white paper on SAF accounting and reporting guidelines released in October. France already has a 1% requirement, while the European Union will mandate 2% from 2025.

Amex GBT worked with Shell and Accenture to create a block chain-based platform to ensure that certificates purchased by corporate customers are non-fungible in the biggest pilot of book and claim to date.

"This platform allows you to buy SAF and use any airline you'd like," Amex GBT Chief Commercial Officer Drew Crawley said.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Apple offers hacking targets new options to secure data, chats

    Apple Inc plans to allow users to more tightly lock down photos and notes stored on its iCloud service and require a physical security key when logging in from a new device, it said on Wednesday. The forthcoming options, along with another security measure for Apple's iMessage chat program, are particularly aimed at celebrities, journalists, activists, politicians and other high-profile individuals heavily targeted by hackers, the company said. U.S. users will be able to activate the free Advanced Data Protection for iCloud storage by the end of the year.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy On Its Massive Sales Beat Despite Unexpected Losses?

    Is Novavax stock a buy after the Covid vaccine maker handily beat third-quarter sales estimates? Is NVAX stock a buy right now?

  • Crypto Contagion: Avoid these 3 Crypto-Exposed Stocks Until the Dust Settles"

    There has been few places to hide during the recent crypto meltdown.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After The FDA Gives It A Speedy Review In RSV?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA gives it a speedy review for an older adult RSV vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Republican lawmakers criticize U.S. grant to battery company with China ties

    Two senior Republican lawmakers on Wednesday were highly critical of the decision by the U.S. Energy Department to award $200 million to Microvast Holdings over the lithium battery company's ties to the Chinese government. In October, Texas-based Microvast won a $20 million U.S. grant from the department to help build a new EV battery components plant in Tennessee. Representative Frank Lucas, top Republican on the House Science Committee, said nearly 80% of Microvast’s assets are in China and 61% of its revenue in 2021 originated in China.

  • Warren Buffett 'Loves' China’s BYD Despite Selldown, EV Executive Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett “loves” China’s biggest electric-vehicle maker BYD Co. and isn’t abandoning it, a senior executive from the company said, despite the legendary investor’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. offloading more than a fifth of its stake this year. Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesEx-Deutsche Bank Tra

  • Rare American crocodile is discovered much farther north than expected in Florida

    “Oh great another thing to worry about.”

  • Four ribs sticking out of forest floor lead students to massive discovery in Taiwan

    The university students made a first-of-its-kind discovery, experts said.

  • What are people saying about a giant python roaming the streets of Doral? ‘Stay away’

    Doral residents are worried about a massive snake on the loose in their city.

  • Eco activists Prince Harry, Meghan pictured leaving private jet on way to gala giving sustainability award

    Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, two outspoken environmental activists, were photographed departing a private jet in New York City this week.

  • Mountain lion delivers 4 tiny female kittens in mountains near LA

    Biologists were able to examine and tag the tiny baby lions while their mother was away from the den.

  • Mississippi River getting a refill from storms, moves cargo once again

    Barge and ship captains across the Mississippi River are getting an early Christmas gift from Mother Nature – rain and lots of it.

  • Unique video of haboob captured over western U.S. skies

    An airplane passenger was in the right place at the right time last week, recording video of the leading edge of a haboob in the skies above Colorado

  • Not only Kursk: Drones attack Slava plant in Bryansk Oblast Russian media

    On the morning of 6 December, Russian media outlets reported that last night UAVs attacked the Slava plant in Bryansk Oblast in Russia. A fire broke out as a result. Source: Russian independent media outlet Baza and Telegram-channels Quote: "In Bryansk Oblast, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Slava plant.

  • Charred statues evidence of Easter Island tensions

    STORY: These charred statues on Chile’s tiny, remote Easter Island are signs of a growing tension between landowners and conservationists. The island, called Rapa Nui by its indigenous inhabitants, is best-known for the centuries-old statues, called Moai, that dot its landscape. The statues measure up to 72 feet and weigh dozens of tons. There are hundreds on the 64-square-mile island, which is over 2,000 miles from Chile’s coast. Some are now marked by fire, a visible sign of the underlying tensions here between old families and authorities focused on conservation. The local families, under the banner of the self-described Rapa Nui parliament, argue for a return to an ancient clan system for dividing up the land. While conservationists and an elected council tasked with managing the island’s national park say some people use park lands for cattle farming, at times causing fires. Local archaeologist Merahi Atam says there’s been an exponential increase in livestock and agriculture on the island in the last few years. She says some of the increase came from wanting to make life more sustainable during the health crisis when the island was cut off. In October ranchers burning pasture sparked a wildfire that tore across the island’s volcanic crater and damaged several Moai.The last two years have seen the most wildfires going back to the 1990s, according to Chilean government data. Meanwhile the number of cattle on the island has risen to more than 6,000 from 3,400 in 1966. They graze or pass through nearly 80 percent of the national park, according to a University of Chile study. In 2016 the Chilean state agreed to start handing over control of the park, which covers nearly half the island, to a locally chosen council, which is set to take control in 2025. But some islanders instead want a return to the clan system which existed before the 1888 treaty between one of the last kings of Rapa Nui and Chile. But some islanders want a return to the system that existed before 1888 under one of the last kings of Rapa Nui.Juan Tucki, a member of the Rapa Nui parliament who keeps cattle, said every clan owns land that was distributed by the king. He said authorities were notified of the pasture burn in October and failed to prepare. Tucki agrees that certain archeological sites should be run collectively, but that most of the land should be for the people. Rapa Nui Mayor Petero Edmunds blames the introduction of livestock on the British-Chilean Easter Island Exploitation Company... and the state and military for offering cattle to islanders in the 1980s. So what do you call that, asks Edmunds. Illegal occupation? Seizure? Usurpation? Of what? Who allowed this? Who brought the first animal? All this needs to be asked, he said. And the only guilty party here is the state.

  • Biden Seeks Fossil Fuel-Free Federal Buildings in Hit to Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is poised to ban federal buildings from using fossil fuels, adding the government’s heft to a growing electrification movement that has natural gas distributors on the defensive.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key

  • As a sacred minnow nears extinction, Native Americans of Clear Lake call for bold plan

    With a growing sense of sorrow, the Pomo Indian tribes of Clear Lake are watching a generations-old symbol of abundance fade into extinction.

  • 'Greenland block' to funnel in arctic air, increased snow chances across East

    A major shift in the weather pattern could bring multiple storm systems with rain and snow threats to the eastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks as many Americans wish for a white Christmas.

  • Ohio's largest coal plant to change waste storage to comply with EPA order

    Ohio's largest coal fired power plant was ordered to stop dumping coal ash into an unlined pond. Now it plans to store it in a way that complies that that order.

  • Monstrous storm could bring tornadoes, blizzard conditions to central US next week

    A much more dynamic and volatile weather pattern is looming for the United States as the atmosphere begins to shift gears following a quieter start to December. By early next week, numerous small, weak disturbances will be replaced by one massive storm that could wreak havoc on cross-country travel as well as pose a significant threat to lives and property, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "The stage is being set for extreme weather conditions over the U.S. next week, especially for the middle o