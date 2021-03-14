A corporation wants to mine for gold near Death Valley. Native tribes are fighting it

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louis Sahagún
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
These photos were taken during a hike on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, into the roadless where K2 Gold Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia is conducting exploratory drilling. From left, Bryan Hatchell, 27, spokesman for the nonprofit Friends of the Inyo, Jeremiah Joseph, spokesman for the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe, Seth Tsosie, of the same tribe, walk where K2 Gold Corp. of Vancouver, British Columbia is conducting exploratory drilling.
From left, Bryan Hatchell, spokesman for the nonprofit Friends of the Inyo, Jeremiah Joseph, spokesman for the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe, and Seth Tsosie, also of the tribe, walk in the area where K2 Gold Corp. of Vancouver, Canada, is conducting exploratory drilling. (Luis Sahagun / Los Angeles Times)

Perched high in the craggy Inyo Mountains, between the dusty Owens Valley floor and Death Valley National Park, looms a rugged, nearly roadless chunk of desert terrain teeming with wildlife and scarred by mining operations.

Conglomerate Mesa’s charcoal smelters helped give birth 150 years ago to the nearby rip-roaring silver town of Cerro Gordo, where ingots were produced and shipped off to the small pueblo of Los Angeles by steamboat and a 20-mule team.

Now, the 22,500-acre tableau of Joshua trees, piñon pines and limestone boulders bristling with fossil shells is turning to mining again. Spurred by the rising price of gold, K2 Gold Corp., of Vancouver, Canada, is drilling and trenching in hopes of selling its findings or partnering with a bigger company that would, perhaps, transform the public lands into an open pit cyanide heap leach mine, just a few miles from Death Valley.

But environmental groups and tribal nations have drawn a line in the alluvial sands overlooking the community of Lone Pine, population 2,000, on the eastern flanks of the Sierra Nevada range: No mining in Conglomerate Mesa, not ever again.

On a recent weekday, Bryan Hatchell, 27, desert policy associate for the nonprofit Friends of the Inyo, and Jeremiah Joseph, 36, a cultural expert for the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe, led a group on a hike across two miles of scruffy mountains and sweeping plains managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to an area where the group of Canadian investors has launched an exploratory drilling program.

Their concern was that Conglomerate Mesa — a remote swath of ancestral tribal lands where the explosions of thunderstorms are the loudest noises one hears — will feel the constant rumble of earth movers over networks of service roads and utility corridors connecting heaps of ore and mining equipment.

Jodie Gibson holds a tray of high-grade gold ore.
Jodie Gibson, vice president of exploration for K2 Gold Corp., holds a tray of high-grade gold ore obtained from his company's mining claims on Conglomerate Mesa, between Owens Valley and Death Valley National Park. (Luis Sahagun / Los Angeles Times)

“We can’t continue to look at nature as simply an inventory of items to profit off of,” Joseph said. “It’s time to start protecting what’s left of the wildlands that our ancestors honored.”

“K2 is in for a hell of a fight,” Hatchell said. “Mining here is off the table.”

In a telephone interview, Stephen Swatton, president and chief executive officer at K2, said his company is cognizant of the environment.

“There’s gold up there and the world needs gold,” Swatton said. “Mining has to happen somewhere. So, we’ll defend ourselves as best we can.”

In a broader context, the dispute is seen as a test for the Biden administration and Interior Secretary pick Deb Haaland, and whether they plan to make a priority of injecting significant environmental protections into management strategies for large-scale mining projects on public lands.

“When it comes to gold mining in the California desert,” said Todd Tucci, senior attorney at the nonprofit Advocates of the West, “the rubber is hitting the road right now in the little town of Lone Pine.”

K2 officials have suggested that a mine on the mesa, with approval of the BLM, would operate nonstop as an open pit, using tons of cyanide each day to leach gold from heaps of crushed ore, a technique that has transformed previously unprofitable mines into bonanzas.

In full swing, K2 officials say, the mine could help answer local prayers for a more stable regional economy by creating jobs and generating sales taxes.

Many rural towns on U.S. Highway 395 in Owens Valley rely on tourists from Southern California swarming into the eastern Sierra Nevada range and ringing up purchases in tackle and sporting goods stores, art galleries, restaurants and saloons with Old West facades.

This year’s travel restrictions due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic changed all that.

Jodie Gibson, vice president of exploration for K2, said his company has sunk about $2 million into the venture over the last two years. So far, the results are encouraging.

Holding up a tray of samples of crushed rock gathered from various depths beneath the surface of the mesa, Gibson smiled and said: “Most folks would say this looks like worthless gravel.”

“In fact, it’s high-grade gold ore,” he said. “It would yield about 7 grams of gold per ton, which is really good.”

Gold reached a record-high price of $2,060 per ounce in August 2020.

Opponents, including the Sierra Club, Friends of the Inyo, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe and the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe, however, worry about air pollution, destruction of historic remains and Native American cultural sites, roads cut through deer migration corridors, and the water required for mining gold.

Pumping out millions of gallons from desert aquifers, or underground lakes, they fear, could exhaust regional springs in valuable wildlife habitat, and attract wildlife to ponds of cyanide-laced water.

It doesn’t help that when asked, “Where would a full-blown mine on the mesa get its water from?” K2 officials sheepishly respond: “That’s a darn good question.”

In any case, the company, which owns mineral claims on 14,400 acres of federal land, says its exploratory efforts are far from over.

“It may take us a decade to complete the exploratory phase of our mission,” Gibson said. A succession of mining companies has leased the land at issue from the BLM since the 1990s.

Critics are using the controversy to influence Congress as it wrestles with reforms of the 150-year-old federal law that regulates mining claims and makes mining the highest use of public lands managed by the BLM.

The 1872 mining law, written before the telephone was invented, allows multinational mining concerns to extract gold, silver and other “hardrock minerals” on public lands without compensating the taxpayers who own the land. Critics say it also lets industry off the hook for cleanup costs at abandoned mines.

That may change soon. Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), for instance, has proposed legislation that would replace the law with a modern leasing system designed to protect taxpayers and public lands.

“I’m hopeful that Congress will roll out some important reforms of the mining law,” said Aaron Mintzes, senior policy counsel at the nonprofit Earthworks. “Mining crowds out other land uses. That has to change because these lands belong to all of us.”

Mindful of growing concerns, a subsidiary of K2 has opened an office adjacent to the Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce, hosted community gatherings, and produced “guest columns” about its activities published in the local Inyo Register newspaper.

They include a recent article written by Katie VanSydow, a company field geologist, titled “The Many Uses of Gold.”

“When we think of gold’s uses, our first thought immediately jumps to jewelry and money,” she wrote, in part, “but there are so many other uses for gold that are vital to our modern society.”

For example, she said, gold is critical to the phasing-out of gas-powered vehicles to fight climate change. “Automobiles, particularly electric ones,” she said, “require circuit boards for operating things such as monitoring engine performance and even playing your favorite podcast through your sound system.”

In an opposing view published in a section of the newspaper titled “Miscellaneous commentary,” Michael Prather, an environmental activist and Lone Pine resident, argued that it is not a question of the value of gold, it is a question of saving a portion of dwindling wilderness.

“Mining is accepted by most of us in Inyo County,” he wrote. “Pumice mining near Olancha, cinder mining near Little Lake, borate mining east of Death Valley National Park, soda ash mining on Owens Lake, geothermal energy extraction at [Coso Geothermal Area], gold mining on the west slope of the Panamint Mountains.”

But “it is in the interests of Inyo County in the long run to oppose open pit mining at Conglomerate Mesa,” he added. “Supporting such an environmental, cultural and recreational loss is a mistake, plain and simple.”

Kathy Bancroft, tribal historic preservation officer of the Lone Pine Paiute Shoshone Tribe, has challenged K2 Gold’s characterization of its drill sites on the mesa as having “low archeological sensitivity.”

“The disrespect of our land is unacceptable,” Bancroft said. “We will stand in the way of any future exploration or mining project.”

Contributing to the controversy was an incident that has come to be known as “pondgate”: K2 Gold was caught siphoning water out of a water hazard at Lone Pine’s Mount Whitney Golf Course into four 55-gallon tanks for use at its drilling sites up on the mesa.

Locals reported the activity to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which swiftly conveyed a sharp warning to K2 Gold: The golf course property and the water in its ponds belong to the city.

“We put the water back,” Gibson said. “After that, several residents offered to sell us water pumped out of their private wells."

The mesa is home to dozens of species of plants and animals despite scant rainfall, a dearth of natural springs and elevations ranging from 3,800 to 7,100 feet.

Among the species bound to the mesa’s crags, crevices and piñon pines are bighorn sheep, bobcats, coyotes, deer, desert night lizards, barn owls and Townsend’s long-eared bats.

For Hatchell, saving the mesa means getting people to know it. So, he has been leading tours across the rugged high-altitude ecosystem.

“People need to know what all the fuss is about here,” he said. “The future of this kingdom of solitude is at risk.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Everglades poised for a ‘phenomenal’ wading bird season with right water balance

    South Florida is in for a “phenomenal” wading bird year after a record-breaking rainy season increased the amount of fish in historical nesting grounds while a dry winter has created the perfect conditions for nesting.

  • Crumbling infrastructure leaves water buckets, boil water notices, as a way of life for some in Mississippi's capital

    Storms that hit the South in mid-February only served to highlight a problem Jackson residents have faced for decades: a water system on the brink.

  • US female firefighters fight discrimination with lawsuits

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The highest ranking female firefighter in Asheville, North Carolina, says she was repeatedly discriminated against because of her sex and fought to keep her job while battling breast cancer. The first female chief of a municipal fire department in the state says she briefly pondered suicide after years of sexual harassment. Joy Ponder and Susanna Schmitt Williams are among numerous female fighters in the United States who have filed lawsuits against their employers alleging they were subjected to demeaning behavior that helped end their careers.

  • Researchers say city birds are singing more since the pandemic altered our lifestyles

    A study by Spanish scientists found that urban birds adapted to coronavirus lockdown by singing earlier in the morning, just like they do in the wild.

  • Actionable Steps We Can All Take After Kentucky's Grand Jury Indictment in Breonna Taylor's Case

    Breonna Taylor deserved better.

  • Report: Dolphins have interest in former Miami Hurricanes LB Denzel Perryman

    Report: Dolphins have interest in former Hurricanes LB Denzel Perryman

  • ‘Old age is not for sissies,’ 89-year-old New Yorker ready to dance again

    89-year-old New Yorker can’t wait to dance again(SOUNDBITE) (English) 89-YEAR-OLD NEW YORK RESIDENT, BOB HOLZMAN, SAYING: “I'll do the salsa, the swing, the fox-trot. I do samba. I do waltz. I do just about everything, because I've been dancing for about 75 years in New York City.”Bob Holzman got vaccinated as soon as he couldhoping he could return to his favorite activitydancing(SOUNDBITE) (English) 89-YEAR-OLD NEW YORK RESIDENT, BOB HOLZMAN, SAYING: "Right here in Bryant Park, they have a dance series that begins in May. My hope is that they will have it. There's no certainty that it will. But it's also part of what I look forward to.”With more and more Americans being vaccinated every daysenior citizens are slowly returning to pre-lockdown activities(SOUNDBITE) (English) 89-YEAR-OLD NEW YORK RESIDENT, BOB HOLZMAN, SAYING: "It was a joke from, I think probably Betty Davis, she says, 'Old age is not for sissies.' But for me, I consider myself lucky and fortunate that I'm still able to dance and jump around and take my shopping cart and do everything else. So, I have no doubt about the fact that I'll be able to do whatever I did before, and I'll do it with a sense of gratitude that, you know, I was able to get through it.”

  • 'Masking works': Austin fights back as Texas loosens Covid-19 restrictions

    Local jurisdictions have decided to keep their coronavirus safety protocols, drawing ire from state politicians Lloyd Weatherspoon and Hope Wilson dance in masks at The White Horse on 10 March 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images Months of hostility and infighting between Texas’s Republican and Democratic leaders reached a breaking point this week, when the state sued Austin and Travis county officials who were still requiring residents to wear masks in public. In a move decried as “reckless” around the United States, Texas ended almost all of its coronavirus-related restrictions on Wednesday, including a statewide mask mandate and capacity limits on businesses. But, bolstered by the formidable body of evidence that shows face coverings mitigate the spread of Covid-19, local jurisdictions such as Austin and Round Rock have decided to keep their safety protocols, drawing ire from state politicians. “I told Travis County & The City of Austin to comply with state mask law. They blew me off. So, once again, I’m dragging them to court,” the Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, tweeted Thursday. Steve Adler, Austin’s mayor, said that he and Travis county judge Andy Brown would “fight to defend and enforce our local health officials’ rules for as long as possible using all the power and tools available to us”, though it wasn’t immediately clear how they planned to ensure compliance. “We promised to be guided by the doctors, science and data as concerns the pandemic and we do everything we can to keep that promise,” Adler said in a statement. “Wearing masks is perhaps the most important thing we can do to slow the spread of the virus.” Brown tweeted on Friday that “the requirement to wear masks in Travis county and Austin businesses remains in effect”, after a district judge didn’t block the local policy for the time being. “We return to court March 26,” Adler tweeted. “No matter what happens then, we will continue to be guided by doctors and data. Masking works.” At a press conference earlier this month Greg Abbott, the Texas governor, drew cheers as he announced it was time for his state to open “100%”, presenting the sudden shift in regulations as a gift to business owners and workers who have struggled because of a recession linked to the pandemic. But when Elizabeth Dixie Patrick, executive director of the Austin Independent Business Alliance, heard from local business owners about the policy change, they overwhelmingly expressed confusion, dismay and frustration. “The difference between encouraging mask wearing and mandating mask wearing is about who has to tell people, ‘no, you can’t endanger other people,’” Patrick said. “To place another burden on small business owners right now, when they’re already struggling just to stay afloat, creates all of this unnecessary anxiety.” Abbott has forced businesses into an unenviable catch-22, where owners must either go along with his no-restrictions strategy, knowingly putting staff in danger, or protect public health but “risk being harassed and attacked,” Patrick said. “The governor’s order is emboldening the people who are feeling like they have this right to put their own comfort above the safety of their fellow citizens,” she added. The state’s hasty return to pre-pandemic life comes even as only about 9% of Texans are fully vaccinated, and while a large swathe of the population remains ineligible for the jab. It marks yet another chapter in a seemingly endless saga where state and local officials battle it out, handicapping Texas’s coronavirus response in the process. During the summer, when Texas experienced a devastating spike in coronavirus cases, counties and cities trying desperately to enact and enforce regulations were thwarted by the state. Then, in the winter, Paxton sued almost immediately after Austin announced new restrictions trying to prevent further damage during another surge around the New Year’s holiday. Amid a series of court battles, brash reopenings and mask-related controversies, Texans have suffered more than 2.3 million confirmed infections and over 45,000 deaths from Covid-19. When Abbott announced his decision to sunset coronavirus-related protections earlier this month, other leaders in Texas’s large cities expressed fervent opposition, including Oscar Leeser, El Paso’s mayor, who recounted how his brother was infected and died from the virus after visiting their ailing mother without a face mask. “I share this very personal story not to seek sympathy,” he wrote, but “as someone who is deeply aware of the power and protection that wearing a face mask can provide an individual.”

  • Pelosi asks Democrats to reach out to Republicans on infrastructure

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants key Democrats who deal with infrastructure issues in Congress to consult with Republicans to come up with a big infrastructure package.

  • South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleads not guilty to misdemeanors in death of pedestrian

    Jason Ravnsborg faces misdemeanor charges of careless driving, driving outside of his lane and operating a vehicle while on a mobile device.

  • Cell towers are popping up at U.S. schools. The long-term solution may be here to stay.

    School cell towers are popping up across the U.S. to provide broadband internet access to students in remote learning at home during the coronavirus pandemic

  • Investor Sues Elon Musk, Tesla Board Over 'Erratic' Tweeting, Alleging Violation Of SEC Settlement

    A Tesla investor sued Elon Musk and the company board, saying the CEO's "erratic" tweets violate a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. What Happened: Investor Chase Gharrity filed a lawsuit at the Delaware Chancery Court alleging that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Musk continues to send "erratic tweets," which violates a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The lawsuit accuses Tesla's board of failing to control Musk for sending the tweets, even after the SEC directives, causing the company "substantial damage," including billions of dollars in lost market capitalization, Reuters has reported. "Musk's wrongful conduct" and "the failure of Tesla's board to ensure compliance" have "caused substantial damage" to the company, the lawsuit says. The lawsuit was originally filed on March 8.. Why It Matters: The lawsuit cited Musk's tweet in May 2020 where he mentioned "Tesla stock is too high," which resulted in more than $13 billion loss in Tesla's market value. In 2018, Musk had to settle with the SEC after he tweeted that he would take Tesla private in a $72 billion transaction. The SEC charged Musk with committing securities fraud. Then both Musk and Tesla agreed to pay $20 million each in the settlement. As per the agreement, Tesla was instructed to follow oversight procedures related to Musk's social media posts, including his tweets. The SEC has not publicly accused Musk of recent violations, Reuters noted, and Tesla's share price has shot up in the past 12 months by 534.59% to $693.73, helping to fuel growth in ETFs that hold Tesla shares, such as ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK). See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Launches Social Media Platform For Public Policy Team & Owners Clubs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Video: Temperatures will begin to plummet Sunday evening with strong winds

    Some areas of Massachusetts will see light snow showers during the afternoon.

  • Two Dallas police officers arrested in separate incidents, police department says

    One officer was charged with assault and tampering with a witness, and the other was charged with DWI and UCW, police said.

  • 'The best legislation is always bipartisan': Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney

    After President Biden signed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package into law this week without GOP support, the first major legislative win of his presidency, Democrats are considering what will be next.

  • LeBron James sees growth in Kyle Kuzma, who again helps Lakers win

    The Lakers were missing two starters Friday and lost a key reserve to injury, but Kyle Kuzma answers the call in 105-100 defeat of Indiana Pacers.

  • Report: Ex-Clemson CB Derion Kendrick facing gun, drug charges

    Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, an All-ACC selection in 2020, was arrested and charged with a gun violation in his native Rock Hill, S.C., multiple outlets reported. Kendrick, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun after patrol officers spotted him asleep in a car with a gun in his lap, The State reported. Kendrick was a five-star recruit from Rock Hill, S.C., in the Class of 2018 but ran into disciplinary issues with the Tigers.

  • Belgian police hold suspects after looting during BLM protest

    Belgian police said Sunday they arrested around 10 people from among 200-300 looters who clashed with police on the fringes of a Black Lives Matters protest in Liege.

  • Police, Rioters Clash in West Coast Cities on Anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s Death

    Police clashed with rioters in Seattle and Los Angeles on Saturday night during demonstrations marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, an African-American resident of Louisville, Ky., in a police shooting. Seattle police made a number of arrests during the clashes, as seen in footage captured by the Daily Caller. The police said 13 people were arrested on Saturday. Seattle PD and black bloc group clashing in the middle of the streets and arrests being made #seattle pic.twitter.com/jo6498H7pr — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 14, 2021 Rioters also vandalized businesses including a Starbucks, smashing the store’s windows. Starbucks windows smashed in #Seattle by black bloc group pic.twitter.com/kZIIURlRvx — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) March 14, 2021 Rioters also clashed with police in Los Angeles. Two rioters jumped on to a police car, with one remaining on the hood as the car drove off, in footage shared by journalist Andy Ngo. At the #antifa riot in Los Angeles, two rioters jump on a police vehicle to attack it. One of the rioters stays on the car as the officer drives off. #AntifaRiots #BLM pic.twitter.com/NMOiDAab9l — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 14, 2021 Los Angeles rioters also vandalized businesses overnight. The riot was backed in part by the Youth Liberation Front, a group that expressed support for riots in the summer of 2020 via its social media posts, Ngo claimed. Los Angeles: #Antifa held a violent protest to honor Breonna Taylor. It was organized by the local cell for the Youth Liberation Front. The same organization organized the riots in Portland and Seattle last year. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/A53zSafV9H — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 14, 2021 Meanwhile in Portland, Ore., some demonstrators attempted to tear down plywood boards erected outside the federal courthouse in the city. However, some protesters at the vigil for Taylor condemned violent conduct and called on rioters to go home, the local CBS affiliate reported. Just prior to these comments, some people were kicking & punching the plywood boards on the federal courthouse building. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Portland #Oregon pic.twitter.com/c2RMV4RkZ2 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) March 14, 2021 Demonstrations marking the anniversary of Taylor’s death occurred in other cities without reports of violence. Taylor, an emergency-room technician, was shot by Louisville police officers at her apartment during a botched drug raid. Police said that they identified themselves before entering the apartment, however Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker claimed that he didn’t hear the police before they knocked down the apartment door. Believing there was an intruder, Walker, a licensed gun owner, opened fire on police, who returned fire and shot Taylor. Taylor’s mother and other family members participated in a march in Louisville on Saturday commemorating her death. The march was peaceful. “Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America,” President Biden wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law.”

  • Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home

    When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in December, the people who knew him best already were there. Then she got a call in October 2019 from the head of search and rescue for Inyo County.