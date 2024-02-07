Corps is searching for 5 Marines after helicopter found in California

After civil authorities in California on Wednesday located a Marine Corps helicopter that had gone missing the previous night, the Corps is searching for the five Marines who were aboard the aircraft.

The five crew members from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 were conducting a routine training flight of a CH-53E Super Stallion when the helicopter was reported overdue Tuesday, meaning it hadn’t appeared by the expected time and contact couldn’t be made with it, according to a news release Wednesday from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The helicopter had been flying from Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

At 9:08 a.m. local time Wednesday, a multiagency search-and-rescue team that had begun work in the early hours of the morning discovered the aircraft in the San Diego County community of Pine Valley, California, according to the news release and previous Marine Corps Times reporting.

Marine Corps Times asked the Marine Corps if any human remains had been found at the crash site and didn’t immediately receive a response.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, of which Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, is managing the efforts to find and rescue the five Marines, according to the release.

The aircraft wing is using “ground and aviation assets” and working with several federal, state and local agencies, the release said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.