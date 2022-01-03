Corpse found inside burning vehicle parked at apartment complex in Victorville

Victorville Sheriff’s Station officials report a deceased body was found inside of a burning vehicle at an apartment complex on Nisqualli Road.

Authorities say a corpse was found inside of a burning vehicle at a Victorville apartment complex near Hesperia and Nisqualli roads.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that around 4:18 a.m. Sunday, deputies and the Victorville Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 16900 block of Nisqualli Road.

The Casa Bella Apartments are along Nisqualli Road, area maps show.

Upon arrival, fire crews extinguished the fully engulfed vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex. During that time, an investigation revealed a person inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and conducted an investigation, which is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.

The identity, sex and age of the deceased are pending results from the coroner’s investigation, which on Monday had not been released.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact Detective Edward Hernandez, Specialized Investigations Division, at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at (800) 78CRIME or wetip.com.

