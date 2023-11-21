Corpus Christi announces Thanksgiving holiday office closures, trash collection schedule

The City of Corpus Christi announced that many offices, including City Hall, public libraries, Animal Care Services and the Municipal Court, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

Garbage collection will not take place on Thanksgiving Day, so customers who usually put out the trash Wednesday night should take note that their trash will be picked up on Saturday.

Below is the city’s list of City office that will close and the altered trash collection schedule:

City Call Center

The City of Corpus Christi’s 311 Call Center will be open Tuesday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, November 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you need to report an emergency such as a wastewater back-up or overflow, a gas leak or gas odor, a water main break, or street flooding, call 311, and a dispatcher will connect emergency calls only.

Solid Waste Services: Garbage and Recycling Collection• Thursday, Nov. 23, No collections are scheduled. Thursday’s garbage and recycling routes (Zone #4) will be collected instead on Saturday, Nov. 25• On Friday, Nov. 24, the normal garbage and recycling schedule is in place.• J.C. Elliott Transfer Station is closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and will be open on Friday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.• Cefe Valenzuela Landfill is closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and will reopen on Friday, Nov. 25, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parks & Recreation:

Golf Courses:Lozano Golf Center:• Open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov 24, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10 a.m.)• Open Friday, Nov. 25, 6 a.m. to dusk (regular hours)Oso Golf Course:• Open on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov 24, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last tee time is 10:00 a.m.)• Open on Friday, Nov. 25, 6 a.m. to dusk (regular hours)

Tennis Centers:H-E-B Tennis Center:• Closed Thanksgiving Day• Open Friday, Nov, 24, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Al Kruse Tennis Center:• Closed Thanksgiving Day.. Open Friday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Public Pools:Collier Pool:• Closed Thanksgiving Day• Closed Friday, Nov. 24Natatorium:• Closed Thanksgiving Day• Closed Friday, Nov. 24

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:• Walking trails and playground OPEN daily, from dawn to dusk.• Learning Center: Closed, Thursday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, November 26

Gymnasiums:• Corpus Christi Gym - Closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24• Ben Garza Gym - Closed Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24

After Hour Kid Power Program:• Closed Monday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 24

Recreation Centers:• Closed Wednesday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24

Senior Centers:• Closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24

Animal Care Services:• Closed for adoptions on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24• Open for calls for officers as normal; Residents can call the CCPD non-emergency number at (361) 826-2600.

Libraries:• All public libraries will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 24.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: City Thanksgiving holiday office closures, trash collection schedule