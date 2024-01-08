Corpus Christi City Council to consider zoning for manufactured home park

Developers are seeking Corpus Christi City Council approval for a zoning change that would allow for a new manufactured home community near Stillwell Lane in northwest Corpus Christi.

Property owners Gulf-Hudson Holdings and Patsy Brooks have asked the city to rezone about 102-acres of vacant agricultural land to allow for a manufactured home park, including potentially 600 manufactured home pads and support spaces such as a leasing office, parks, playfields and a community center.

The Corpus Christi City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the rezoning request.

"Every city is experiencing a housing shortage," Corpus Christi Development Services planning manager Andrew Dimas said, adding that there is a need for diverse housing options that are affordable.

The manufactured home district zoning designation opens the door for different building types, Dimas said.

The property currently falls under several zoning districts, including a farm rural district and a light industrial district. Nearby properties are zoned for light and heavy industrial and commercial uses. Hudson Acres, a low-density residential subdivision, and Tuloso Circle Mobile Home Park are also near the property.

Dimas said that the land might have the capacity for 600 manufactured home pads, but that doesn't necessarily mean developers will build to the total capacity immediately. With other local manufactured home developments, growth has occurred in small jumps over the course of years, growing by maybe 40 to 50 units at a time, Dimas said.

The city Planning Commission considered the request in November, recommending the city approve the zoning change.

At the Nov. 29 planning commission meeting, several members of the public spoke on the rezoning request, with some sharing concerns about the project and at least one expressing support for development in the area, according to meeting minutes.

Craig Edwards, a representative for E Street Capital, the company interested in developing the manufactured home park, also spoke at the November meeting. The company owns mobile home parks in Texas, Alabama and Georgia, including Katy Meadows, which is being developed in Katy, Texas.

According to the city’s zoning report, the proposed rezoning is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, but inconsistent with the current Future Land Use Map, which designates the area as light industrial.

The report states that city staff do not foresee the rezoning request having a negative impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

Staff found the request compatible with the character of the area, which also includes the Hudson Acres subdivision and Tuloso Circle Mobile Home Park. A new mobile home development would limit the possibility of industrial development between the two residential areas, according to the report.

After the public hearing Tuesday, the zoning request is expected to come before the council again on Jan. 23. The City Council meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority second floor board room.

If the zoning change is approved, the developers will need further approvals as the project progresses through the building permitting process.

City Council meetings will be temporarily relocated from City Hall to the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority building while the council's chambers are renovated.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Manufactured home park developers eye Stillwell Lane property