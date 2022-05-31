Corpus Christi ISD announces three new elementary school principals

Corpus Christi ISD announced new principals for three schools Tuesday.

Stacy Mitchan, Federico Saqui Lara and Violeta Guerra will serve as the principals of Travis Elementary School, Oak Park Elementary School and Schanen Estates Elementary School, respectively.

All three currently serve as assistant principals in the district.

The district said in a release on Tuesday it will continue announcing new information about school leadership as it becomes available over the summer. The district announced leaders for Kaffie Middle School, Calk-Wilson Elementary School and Los Encinos Elementary School earlier this month.

Travis Elementary School

Mitchan currently serves as an assistant principal at Zavala Elementary School. She previously served in the same role at Hicks and Evans elementary schools.

“The committee appreciated Ms. Mitchan’s depth of experience in education in our district,” Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in a news release. “We look forward to the leadership she will bring to the Falcons.”

Mitchan joined the district in 2003 and has master's and bachelor's degrees from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Oak Park Elementary School

Saqui Lara has been an assistant principal at Driscoll Middle School since 2019. Current Oak Park Principal Laura Perales is moving to lead Los Encinos Elementary School next year.

“We are delighted to have Mr. Saqui Lara as the leader of Oak Park,” Hernandez said. “We know his experience at Driscoll will serve him well as he joins the Tiger family.”

Saqui Lara previously served as a teacher at Meadowbrook Elementary School. He has been with CCISD since 2014.

He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from the University of Texas at Brownsville.

Schanen Estates Elementary School

Guerra has been an assistant principal at Montclair Elementary School since 2018. She has been with the district since 2008, serving as a teacher and district-level instructional coach.

“The committee saw Guerra’s experience as an ideal fit for Schanen Estates,” Hernandez said. “We look forward to her leadership and know the Shamrock community will give her a warm welcome.”

Guerra has a master's degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Olivia Garrett reports on education and community news in South Texas. Contact her at olivia.garrett@caller.com. You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: CCISD names leaders for Travis, Oak Park and Schanen Estates schools