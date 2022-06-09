Corpus Christi ISD announces two new middle school principals

Corpus Christi ISD announced two new campus leaders Thursday.

David Crabtree was named principal of Driscoll Middle School and Raymond Garza will lead Grant Middle School for the 2022-23 school year.

Crabtree currently leads Metro Elementary School of Design. He has worked at the district since 2002 and has administrative experience at South Park Middle School and Miller Metro Prep.

David Crabtree will lead Driscoll Middle School starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Crabtree, who is working on a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, will be replacing Bucky Hartman at Driscoll. Hartman was recently named as the new principal of Kaffie Middle School.

Garza currently serves as administrator for academics and accountability at Veterans Memorial High School. At Grant Middle School, he is replacing longtime principal Carla Rosa-Villarreal, who is retiring.

Raymond Garza will lead Grant Middle School starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Garza spent 11 years as a math teacher and coach before becoming an administrator in Flour Bluff ISD and Corpus Christi ISD. He is also working on a doctorate degree at A&M-Corpus Christi.

“Mr. Crabtree and Mr. Garza are proven leaders in our district,” Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in a news release. “Our work with the Holdsworth Leadership Collaborative and other initiatives has helped us become intentional in our leadership development. That important work, combined with the dedication leaders like these have so clearly demonstrated, is helping our district maximize service to students and staff.”

The 2022-23 school year begins Aug. 9. The district will continue sharing leadership updates over the summer.

