Corpus Christi ISD disputes viral posts accusing Garcia Elementary principal of assault

The Corpus Christi ISD administration office building on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

After two Corpus Christi ISD parents accused an elementary school principal of misconduct and assault against students, the school district called the allegations false.

Over the weekend, a TikTok user who said her daughter is a prekindergarten student at Garcia Elementary accused the school principal, Daniel Noyola Jr., of acting inappropriately with the child and asking her to touch his beard.

Noyola was named principal of the school in 2020, previously serving as an assistant principal and teacher at other district campuses.

The woman later posted a video in which she said her daughter described being sexually assaulted by Noyola. The woman said she took the child to an emergency room for an examination and filed a police report.

The Caller-Times is not naming the woman or her daughter, whom she briefly showed in one video, because of the nature of the allegations and to protect the girl's identity.

Another TikTok user accused Noyola of dragging her nonverbal, autistic child across a room in February. She said she spoke about the alleged incident in a March board of trustees meeting and attempted to report it to Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

Attempts to reach Noyola through his work phone number and email address were unsuccessful Monday. The woman who accused him of sexual assault also could not be reached.

The Caller-Times filed a public information request with the Corpus Christi Police Department for a copy of the report alleging sexual assault.

In response to the TikTok videos, CCISD released a statement on social media Sunday stating that the district was aware of social media posts regarding Garcia Elementary School.

"The allegations circulating on social media were investigated by district, local and state agencies and found to be false," the statement reads.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating accusations against "a school administrator," Senior Officer Gena Peña told the Caller-Times on Monday. She said the department could not release additional details but that the case is ongoing.

In a statement to the Caller-Times on Monday, CCISD spokeswoman Leanne Libby clarified that Corpus Christi ISD’s investigation is complete, "with findings that the allegations are false."

"While we cannot speak on behalf of other agencies, we were aware of additional investigations and are not aware of any other investigation on this matter that resulted in any findings," Libby wrote in an email.

As the videos were shared widely on social media, some individuals in the community also received a mass text message including the principal's contact information.

In an additional statement, the district condemned the text, claiming it contained "false information and harassment." The district also reported the anonymous message to police.

Nancy Vera, president of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers, expressed concern about the use of social media to share accusations of assault.

"I think it is urgent for the protection of the employees of that school — all of them, including the teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses, support staff — that something be resolved as soon as possible," Vera said. "Everybody deserves justice and fairness, and I don't think that's happening when we take this to social media. I think it's the wrong way to approach this."

