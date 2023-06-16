Corpus Christi ISD names campus, district leaders for 2023-24

Corpus Christi ISD announced several school leadership changes for the 2023-24 school year Thursday.

Driscoll Middle School will be led by Christopher Hall, current principal of Coles High School. Hall previously served as an assistant principal at Veterans Memorial High School.

Browne Middle School's interim leader, Jenifer Guerra, will serve as principal of the school in the fall.

From left, Christopher Hall will lead Driscoll Middle School, Jenifer Guerra will lead Browne Middle School and Christa Rasche will lead Yeager Elementary School.

Yeager Elementary School will be led by Christa Rasche for the school year. When Creekside Elementary school opens in August 2024, Rasche will move there. Rasche was most recently principal of Woodlawn Elementary School, which is consolidating into the new Cullen Place Elementary School.

Diana Ybarra has been named coordinator of recruitment and retention programs where she will oversee initiatives to support new teachers. Ybarra was most recently principal of Galvan Elementary School.

From left, Veronica Molina will lead Galvan Elementary School, Diana Ybarra will serve as coordinator for recruitment and retention programs, and Ron Kanipes has been named director of admissions, attendance and enrollment systems.

Galvan Elementary School will be led by Veronica Molina, former principal of Yeager Elementary School.

The district previously announced in January that former Montclair Elementary School Principal Steve Barrera will lead Cullen Place Elementary School, which will include students from Montclair, Meadowbrook and Woodlawn elementary schools.

Delma Bernal, who has been leading admissions, attendance and student support services, is now an assistant athletic director in the Office of Athletics.

Ron Kanipes, former administrator for student support services, will serve as director of admissions, attendance and student support services.

“We are seeing the benefits of building a strong pipeline of future leaders as well as investing in high-quality training for our current administrators," Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in a press release. “We look forward to seeing these remarkable individuals succeed in their new roles.”

