Corpus Christi ISD names new school leaders

Corpus Christi ISD named several new leaders this week ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

Jessica Albert is the new principal of Coles High School. Albert previously served as principal of the Student Support Center. Before that, she was an assistant principal at Coles High School.

Laurie Beveridge has been named principal of the Student Support Center. She previously served in assistant principal positions at Miller High School and Browne Middle School.

Veronica Sisk will be the district's new director of student health services. Sisk, a registered nurse, recently served as regional administrator for school health services for the Education Service Center, Region 2.

"We are delighted to have three highly trained, experienced leaders in these important roles," Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in a news release. "We are grateful each of them will provide smooth leadership transitions in their respective positions."

Earlier in the year, the district announced other changes in school leadership that will go into effect this fall.

Current Coles High School Principal Christopher Hall will now lead Driscoll Middle School in the fall.

Browne Middle School interim leader Jenifer Guerra has been named principal of the school.

Christa Rasche will lead Yeager Elementary school for the 2023-24 school year, before moving to Creekside Elementary School the following year. Creekside Elementary School is still under construction with a summer 2024 completion date.

Rasche was most recently principal of Woodlawn Elementary School, which closed at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Woodlawn, Montclair and Meadowbrook elementary school students are slated to attend the new Cullen Place Elementary School this year.

Veronica Molina is moving from Yeager Elementary School to Galvan Elementary School.

Former Galvan Elementary School principal Diana Ybarra has been named CCISD coordinator of recruitment and retention programs.

Former Montclair Elementary School principal Steve Barrera will lead the new Cullen Place Elementary School.

