Corpus Christi ISD reports another incident of student bringing gun to school in past week

Corpus Christi ISD increased safety precautions at Los Encinos Elementary School this week after a student brought a gun to school Friday.

"As a precaution, the campus had increased police presence on Monday and is not permitting backpacks this week," district spokeswoman Leanne Libby said in a text. "The campus sent parents and staff a letter via email sharing initial information Friday evening, with an update and plan of action (added police, no backpacks this week) Sunday evening."

This is not the only gun-related incident to occur on a CCISD campus since school began this month.

On Monday, two Moody High School students were arrested after bringing guns to school. A staff member alerted campus security after noticing one of the students in the halls. After the student fled, he was pursued by members of the Corpus Christi ISD Police Department on foot and caught after a Corpus Christi Police Department officer saw and joined the chase while patrolling the neighborhood.

The second Moody student, who also had a gun, was identified after subsequent investigation. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said Monday that the two students, unidentified because they are under the age of 17, were arrested and will face weapons charges.

Unlike with the two Moody students, the student at Los Encinos Elementary School was too young for criminal charges, Warnke said in a text Wednesday.

Libby said that reports increase when community awareness is heightened.

"We continue to ask everyone to help maximize safety by speaking up when they have safety concerns or information," Libby said. "Promptly tell school administration or use the district's 24/7 tip line."

People can access the tip line at 361-631-1011 or speakup@ccisd.us.

Libby said the district is proud of the swift responses of administrators and officers to both incidents.

"Security is continually reviewed," Libby said. "On a case by case basis, campuses may make temporary or permanent adjustments as deemed necessary, such as increased police presence."

