Corpus Christi ISD school board named finalist in H-E-B education awards

Corpus Christi ISD's Board of Trustees is one of five finalists in H-E-B's 2024 Excellence in Education awards.

The board is being considered for statewide "outstanding school board." The winning school board will be announced in the spring, earning a $25,000 grant for their district.

“We know our board is exceptional, and it is wonderful to see their work recognized at this level,” Superintendent Roland Hernandez said. “School board members are volunteers, and our board demonstrates a high degree of dedication and unity as they work in support of our students and staff.”

School board members include Don Clark, Jaime Arredondo, Dolly Gonzales Trolley, Eric Villarreal, Jane Bell, Marty Bell and Alice Upshaw Hawkins. The elected school board is responsible for governing Corpus Christi ISD, making decisions about educational programs, adopting the school district's budget and communicating with the community.

In 2024, Corpus Christi ISD is led by trustees Eric Villarreal and Jane Bell, superintendent Roland Hernandez, trustees Marty Bell, Dolly Gonzales Trolley, Jaime Arredondo, Don Clark and Alice Upshaw Hawkins (top left to bottom right).

This past spring, the school district as a whole was the H-E-B Excellence in Education statewide winner in the large district category, receiving a $100,000 grant. Menger Elementary School principal Christina Barrera was also recognized, receiving a $25,000 grant for the school in 2023 as a winner. She was also a finalist in 2022.

The H-E-B award contest rewards public school professionals, with categories recognizing rising star teachers with less than ten years in the classroom, leading teachers with 10 to 20 years of experience, teacher lifetime achievement, school principals, early childhood education facilities and small and large school districts.

Over the past two decades, the program was awarded $13 million to Texas educators and schools.

The Corpus Christi ISD administration office building on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

