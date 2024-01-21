Corpus Christi ISD science fair promotes STEM

Corpus Christi students are looking for answers to the big questions — like whether cats have a dominant paw, whether coffee or tea is more likely to stain your teeth, can AI predict the weather and what impact sunscreen has on bivalves.

At Corpus Christi ISD's district science fair Friday, students from kindergarten through 12th grade showed off the experiments they designed and tested based on their individual interests.

Projects ranged from simple to complex. One secondary level project looked at water quality in the Kingsville area based on rainfall and groundwater data.

Kolda Elementary School first grader Rey Flores Jr. earned his "golden ticket" to the regional science fair by testing which of his toy "Cars" themed racecars was the fastest. He loves cars and anything racing, mother Brittany Flores said.

"I put them on a ramp and sent them down," Flores said.

Gwen Recio, a fourth grader at Dawson Elementary School, wanted to see what liquids would dissolve a Skittle the fastest, testing baby oil, Sprite, vinegar, rubbing alcohol and water.

"The water dissolved the Skittle the fastest," Recio said.

The best part of the science fair, Recio said, is testing out experiments.

Aisley Soliz, a second grader at Kolda Elementary School, enjoys music. She plays the piano and her father plays the guitar. So, when it came time to design an experiment, she wanted to do something music-related.

"I was trying to find out how music affects your heart rate," Soliz said. "Rock music increases your heart rate."

Soliz used a heart rate monitor, collecting data on beats per minute while playing country, classical and rock music. Soliz "definitely" wants to do science fair again next year.

"You get to have fun doing your science project and even if you don't make it onto the next (science fair), it's still very fun," Soliz said.

Hundreds of students participated, starting with campus-level science fairs. The winners of Friday's district fair will compete against students from other school districts at the regional level. Winkler said that the regional science fair is also seeking judges.

"We want to promote STEM in the Coastal Bend and give students the opportunity to be a scientist," secondary science specialist Melissa Winkler said. "We're a STEM community and we have a lot of STEM careers that require the skills that science fair develops.

Students had to identify a question, come up with a hypothesis and design an experiment to test their hypothesis following the scientific method.

"We've had great representation and have placed at the state level," Winkler said. "Last year, we also had students place at the international level. It's highly competitive."

