Corpus Christi man acquitted of murder files motion for mistrial

A Corpus Christi man recently acquitted of murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the 2019 death of Joe Andrew Trevino has filed a motion for a mistrial.

Derek Parra, 41, who pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, filed the motion alleging prosecutorial misconduct on Friday.

Derek Parra appeared in the 214th District Court on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He is accused of fatally shooting Joe Andrew Trevino on March 3 in the 4700 block of Ayers Street.

The motion comes just days after a Nueces County district court judge recused herself from the punishment phase of Parra's trial after she and other court personnel allegedly watched the jury deliberate on camera without sound before the verdict.

More: 'Technical issues': Nueces County judge accused of watching jury deliberate on video

Court documents show that Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez filed a motion for 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein's removal from Parra's case on Monday — the same day for which Parra's punishment phase was set.

Klein recused herself from the case, despite opposition from Parra's defense attorney, Victoria Muñiz.

Muñiz, who responded to the state's motion for Klein's recusal the same day, said she knew of no one who violated the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure at the time of jury deliberations.

Now, Muñiz is claiming Parra has no other choice but to request a mistrial.

According to Muñiz, Parra believes "he will no longer receive a fair and impartial trial on his punishment for the remaining charge" due to public statements made by Hernandez in a media interview regarding the allegations.

"Defendant (Parra) must move for a mistrial based on the public extrajudicial comments that were made by Hernandez that have likely influenced the jury while this case has been in recess," the motion states. "Defendant (Parra) believes that Hernandez acted with malicious intent when she gave that interview knowing it would be publicized and the contents of it would reach the jurors who had been recessed ...".

Story continues

Muñiz is requesting that the state be barred from further prosecuting the case, and that Parra's remaining charge, as a result, be dismissed.

It will be up to visiting 197th District Court Judge Adolfo E. Cordova, Jr. to decide now if that should be the case.

Cordova, Jr., who was appointed to Parra's case by the presiding judge of the Fifth Administrative Judicial Region — Judge Missy Medary — on Nov. 18, will also be responsible for deciding Parra's punishment, as well as holding a hearing to determine whether Klein and other court personnel accused of watching the jury deliberations should be "held in contempt and jailed, fined, or both."

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas.

