Corpus Christi man sentenced to life in prison for using social media to entice girls

A Corpus Christi man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to using social media to entice more than 10 girls to engage in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Robert Velasquez, 35, pleaded guilty in January 2020, a year after the FBI and Corpus Christi Police Department began an investigation. They uncovered more than 50,000 social media chats identifying more than 10 girls between 8 and 17 years old victimized by Velasquez, a news release stated.

Velasquez targeted local underage girls with complimentary messages and long conversations through social media accounts in order to get the girls to meet for sex, the release said. In some instances, he photographed the children during their encounters.

Senior U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack ordered Velasquez to serve the rest of his life in prison. At the hearing, the court heard three impact statements from some of his victims.

The judge noted that Velasquez's conduct and the damage done to the victims and their families led her to feel she had no other sentence available to her that could properly protect the community, the release stated.

Velasquez remained in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi man sentenced life in prison for targeting girls online