Corpus Christi Naval Air Station lockdown lifted; armed suspect in custody

CORPUS CHRISTI – The lockdown for Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi has been lifted, according to Corpus Christi police officers assisting at the base. An armed suspect reported on the base caused a lockdown to be issued at around 7:40 a.m.

Public Affairs Officer Francoise “Fifi” Kieschnick said a suspect had been reported to be near building 8 on the base.

In a Facebook post, base officials posted there is a suspect in custody as of 7:47 a.m.

The lockdown will remain until the area is safe, the post said.

BREAKING: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is on lockdown. Minimal info available right now but @FOXNashville working to find out more info. pic.twitter.com/cotGKlwX0t — Sara Small FOX17 (@SaraSmallTV) December 11, 2019

The incident comes days after a shooting rampage at Pensacola Naval Air Station that left three people dead and eight wounded. Investigators say Saudi airman Mohammed Alshamrani launched a shooting spree Friday at the Pensacola station with a Glock 45 handgun purchased legally from a licensed dealer despite not being a U.S. citizen or resident.

Alshamrani had joined 5,180 foreign students from 153 countries in the United States for military training.

