Five women were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling after Corpus Christi police served search warrants on two Southside businesses on Tuesday.

After receiving a tip of illegal gambling at a business at the 5000 block of Saratoga Boulevard, the police department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division obtained warrants for two adjacent businesses.

A closed game room is pictured in a McArdle Street strip mall on April 7, 2022.

Five women, ages 60, 26, 21, 31 and 22, were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity — a state jail felony punishable by two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. The 60-year-old, the 26-year-old, the 21-year-old and the 31-year-old were also charged with gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place and possession of a gambling device. The 22-year-old was charged with keeping a gambling place.

All three additional charges are Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in prison and a $4,000 fine.

The Caller-Times does not typically name individuals accused of lower-level felonies.

During the search, police obtained gambling equipment, more than $36,000 in cash and other evidence of illegal gambling, according to a news release.

Fourteen patrons of the game room were issued warning citations for gambling and were released at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, the release added.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi police arrest five women on illegal gambling charges