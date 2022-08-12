Corpus Christi police arrested a man accused of killing another man near Martin Middle School and Crockett Elementary School Tuesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Lawton Street for a call of an unknown man down. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with severe trauma. Lifesaving measures were administered until medics arrived and the man died at the scene, a news release stated.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Homicide detectives later identified and obtained a search warrant for 38-year-old Jerry Griffin for murder.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Griffin was found hiding at a residence in the 2800 block of Lawton Street and was arrested with SWAT assistance, the release stated.

Griffin is charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years in prison. His bond is set at $500,000.

More news

More:Former CCISD bus driver pleads guilty in child pornography case; 6 other charges dismissed

More:Man arrested in P.F. Chang's shooting faces charges for another shooting, bank robbery

More:Corpus Christi police arrest suspect in fatal Southside convenience store shooting

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi police arrest man accused of Lawton Street murder