Corpus Christi police arrest man on illegal gambling charges

One man was arrested Thursday after the Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division conducted an illegal gambling operation, according to a media release from the department.

44-year-old Roman Saenz was taken into custody by police and charged with keeping a gambling place, possession of a gambling device and gambling promotion — all Class A misdemeanors, with each charge punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.

The operation took place in the 900 block of Airline Road, CCPD Senior Officer Travis Pace told the Caller-Times.

A game room is pictured in an Airline Road strip mall in Corpus Christi on Apr. 7, 2022.

CCPD NVID detectives were assisted in the operation by Uniform Division Officers, Nueces County District Attorney’s Office, and the State of Texas Comptroller’s Office, the release stated.

According to the release, "State Law dictates that an individual cannot win a wholesale value available from a single play of the game or device of not more than 10 times the amount charged to play the game or device once or $5, whichever is less.

"Game rooms who afford a player an opportunity to obtain, and players who accept anything of value, could be charged," the release stated.

A game room is pictured in an Airline Road strip mall in Corpus Christi on April 7, 2022.

The release also reiterated the department's intention to collaborate with local state and federal partners to investigate and combat illegal gambling.

"Investigators will continue to enforce all Texas gambling laws, which will help accomplish our mission to reduce crime, reduce the fear of crime and to improve the quality of life in our community," the release stated.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

More: Nueces County commissioners table vote on expanded game room regulations

More: Can Nueces County find a solution to illegal game rooms? Here's what other counties do.

More: Corpus Christi police arrest four on illegal gambling charges in game room raid

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi police arrest man on illegal gambling charges