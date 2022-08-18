Corpus Christi police arrest suspect in connection to Treyway Lane murder

A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection to the death of another man on Corpus Christi's Southside early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Corpus Christi police responded to an EMS call in the 1800 block of Treyway Lane, where officers found a man who died of a gunshot wound, a news release stated.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers patrolling near Poenisch Drive and Alameda Street noticed the suspect's vehicle. Richard Lee Dixon was arrested on a warrant for his suspected involvement in the murder, according to the release.

Dixon was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Nueces County Jail. He's charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to Treyway Lane murder