Corpus Christi police arrest suspect in Monday morning South Port Avenue shooting

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting at an apartment complex on South Port Avenue early Monday morning.

The Criminal Investigation Division Robbery Homicide Section detectives identified the suspect as 30-year-old Manuel Fernandez III and obtained an arrest warrant for capital murder with a bond of $950,000, a news release stated.

Around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 3700 block of South Port Avenue for a disturbance between a man and woman. Officers located Fernandez at the scene and took him into custody.

Manuel Fernandez III, 30, was arrested on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in connection to the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man at an apartment complex on South Port Avenue.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Corpus Christi police were called to an apartment complex in the same block of South Port Avenue where they found a 46-year-old man was shot.

The man, later identified as David Charles McEntire, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

More news

More: Victim of Monday morning South Port Avenue shooting identified

More: Texas Attorney General's Office to prosecute cases in Breanna Wood murder

More: Nueces County chief medical examiner taken into custody amid investigation

Ashlee Burns covers trending and breaking news in South Texas. See our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Police arrest suspect in Monday morning South Port Avenue shooting