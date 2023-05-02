Corpus Christi police assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration in arresting 49 people in an operation targeting an organization accused of distributing fentanyl-laced drugs in the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division logo

Corpus Christi Police Department narcotics investigators, along with DEA, served 11 search warrants targeting the “Chad Wesevich Drug Trafficking Organization,” according to a news release from the police department.

"DEA described this operation as the largest and most productive counterfeit pill investigation in the Southern District of Texas," the release stated.

While executing search warrants, investigators seized two industrial pill presses, thousands of counterfeit pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, THC products and $2 million in assets.

Forty-nine people were arrested on state and federal charges. According to the news release, one suspect, whose identity was not released, fled to Ecuador after her arrest. She was apprehended and extradited back to the United States.

"She is the first federal fugitive in over 20 years to be extradited to the United States from Ecuador on federal drug charges," the release stated.

During the investigation, officials identified 10 people who died because of fentanyl-laced pills and heroin distributed by the drug trafficking organization.

"The operation sought justice for the families of victims who lost their lives to the poison circulated by Chad Wesevich and his co-conspirators," the release stated.

CCPD did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

More news

Here's when and where Corpus Christi will spray for mosquitoes

OSHA, crane manufacturer investigating Harbor Bridge tower crane mishap that injured one

10-Days of Jubilee: Here are what Juneteenth celebrations to expect in Corpus Christi

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi police, DEA arrest 49 in fentanyl trafficking bust