Corpus Christi Police Department names officer who fatally shot man

The Corpus Christi Police Department identified an officer who fatally shot a man after responding to a disturbance in late November.

Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto fired his city-issued weapon at an armed man, the department said in Facebook post on Friday.

Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 3000 block of Antelope Street around 6 p.m. Nov. 25 for a domestic disturbance where a woman reported her boyfriend had hurt himself, injured her and threatened to use weapons against officers if they arrived on scene, according to police Chief Mike Markle.

After officers arrived, they made contact with a man who produced a long-arm weapon. LaBatto then shot the man, who died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto has been with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 10 years. He was placed on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting a man during a disturbance on Nov. 25, 2022.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 46-year-old Jose Torres. Torres was shot multiple times.

In accordance with department practice and policy, LaBatto was placed on paid administrative leave. LaBatto has been with CCPD for 10 years.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. The department asks that anyone who has any information pertaining to the incident call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477 or submit the tip online at p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

