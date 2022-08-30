Corpus Christi police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Bay Area home early Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson Street, where they found an adult man dead at a residence, Senior Officer Travis Pace said.

The man's identity and cause of death have not yet been released, but his death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Pace.

"It is still very early in the investigation and we do not have any additional information to release at this time," Pace said.

Anyone with information should call Corpus Christi police at 361-886-2600.

More news

More:Texas attorney arrested, accused of smuggling migrants

More:Cambodian woman accused of stealing $60K from Rockport couple who trafficked her acquitted

More:Corpus Christi police arrest suspect in connection to Treyway Lane murder

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi police investigating homicide at Nicholson Street home