Corpus Christi police: Man killed in Calallen hit-and-run; suspect questioned

A man was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Calallen High School early Tuesday morning.

Around 6:28 a.m., Corpus Christi police officers responded to the 13900 block of Northwest Boulevard. Officers found a man who appeared to have been in a wheelchair had been struck by a vehicle, according to Lt. Michael Pena. The incident was investigated as a hit-and-run crash.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 42-year-old David Yates.

By 4 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives identified a woman who was driving the vehicle that struck the man. The woman's identity was not released.

Pena said the case will be presented to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

