Reports of an active shooter at an H-E-B store on Weber Road Friday afternoon were fake, according to Corpus Christi police.

Police responded to the 5800 block of Weber Road for a call of an active shooter. According to Senior Officer Travis Pace, the call came in at 4:19 p.m.

Corpus Christi police officers respond to a hoax call of an active shooter at the H-E-B grocery store on Weber Road, Jan. 13, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Officers arrived and quickly determined the report to be a hoax 911 call, according to Pace.

Officials are looking into the call to determine if it's related to any other recent false shooting reports, Pace said.

Since September, active shooters have been falsely reported at Ray High School and Miller High School.

This is a developing story. Check Caller.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi police: No active shooter at Weber H-E-B