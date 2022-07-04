Corpus Christi police officer shoots teenage boy after stolen vehicle chase on July 4th

A Corpus Christi police officer will be placed on paid administrative leave after shooting a 17-year-old carjacking suspect early Monday morning.

Just after midnight on July 4, an officer was responding to a call when she recognized a vehicle stolen in a recent aggravated carjacking. The vehicle did not have a rear license plate, a news release from the police department stated.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the driver attempted to flee with the vehicle. The driver lost control and wrecked in the area of Interstate Highway 37 southbound at Corn Products Road, the release stated.

Three occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot. The driver allegedly produced what the officer believed to be a weapon and the officer shot the suspect. It's not yet clear if the suspect had produced a weapon. Police said they recovered two handguns from the scene.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Two other 17-year-old suspects were taken into custody without incident. All three of the suspects were male, according to the release.

Police say the vehicle involved in the shooting has been confirmed to be the same vehicle stolen in the carjacking.

The identities of the suspects and their charges will be released once they're processed at the City Detention Center, the release stated. The name of the officer has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check caller.com for updates.

