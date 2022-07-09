Corpus Christi police officer who shot teenage carjacking suspect placed on paid leave

The Corpus Christi police officer who shot a 17-year-old carjacking suspect on July 4 has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Senior Officer Jamie Wingo, who has been an officer for the department for seven years, was placed on leave in accordance with the department's policy after firing her gun at a suspect who allegedly produced a weapon while evading arrest.

At 12:16 a.m. on July 4, Wingo was responding to a call when she recognized a vehicle stolen in an aggravated carjacking that occurred several hours earlier. She initiated a traffic stop, and the teenage driver attempted to flee with the vehicle, according to a news release.

The driver lost control, wrecking the vehicle in the area of Interstate Highway 37 southbound at Corn Products Road, the news release stated.

All three occupants of the vehicle then attempted to flee on foot, according to the release. Police say the driver produced what Wingo believed to be a weapon, and Wingo shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's still unclear if the suspect produced a weapon at the time of the incident. A spokesperson for the department told the Caller-Times that the incident is still under investigation. An initial release stated that two handguns were recovered from the scene.

The Caller-Times has requested unedited copies of the body camera footage from the incident.

Jesus Ramos, Nathaniel Martinez and Dominic Favela, all 17, were booked into the Nueces County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest with a vehicle and evading arrest. Police said all three could face additional charges of aggravated robbery.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in jail and fines up to $10,000. Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

