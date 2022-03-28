Corpus Christi police: One man shot, killed inside southside convenience store

One man is dead after a shooting took place Monday morning inside a southside convenience store, according to Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer Gena Peña.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of South Staples Street around 5:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, Pena said.

Officers arrived to the convenience store to find one man unresponsive. The man was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

Peña said investigators learned that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between two customers inside the convenience store.

The suspect, who officers are still working to identify, fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

CCPD asks that anyone with information in regards to this homicide, please call (361) 886-2840, or contact Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

More: Corpus Christi police arrest four on illegal gambling charges in game room raid

More: Aransas Pass police arrest man in connection to at least three sexual assaults since 2013

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: CCPD: One man shot, killed inside convenience store in southside