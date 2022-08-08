Editor's note: This version has been updated to include that the shooting victim survived.

Corpus Christi police are investigating after a shooting near La Palmera mall Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of South Padre Island Drive for a possible shooting at a business. Police said the incident was not an active shooter situation.

"We can confirm that this was an isolated incident between two parties, known to each other," a release from the department stated.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene but has been identified and officers are searching for that person. Their identity was not released.

The department asks that the public avoid the area to allow officials to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Caller.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi police respond to shooting near La Palmera mall