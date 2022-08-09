Corpus Christi police searching for suspect in southside convenience store shooting

Corpus Christi police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a southside convenience store Tuesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 6000 block of Ayers Street, near Bevecrest Street, Senior Officer Gena Pena said. One victim was located and was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The suspected shooter was last seen running northbound on Ayers Street. Police say the suspect has been identified and officers are working to locate that person.

This is a developing story. Check caller.com for updates.

More news

More:Corpus Christi police arrest one after shooting near La Palmera mall

More:Could rain be on the way? Here's what to expect as rain chances are in the forecast

More:Corpus Christi ISD adds anonymous tipline for bullying, other threats

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: CCPD searching for suspect in southside convenience store shooting