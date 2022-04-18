Corpus Christi police searching for teen suspect in fatal shooting on Buford Avenue

Corpus Christi police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect in the murder of a 61-year-old man last week.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call of a shooting with injuries at the 3000 block of Buford Avenue. Officers found a 61-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, a news release stated.

The man's identity was not released.

On Monday, police obtained a warrant for 19-year-old Francisco Campos III for murder with a $250,000 bond. Campos is around 6-feet and 2-inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Campos was last seen driving a grey Chrysler 300.

Francisco Campos III, 19, is wanted by police in connection to the fatal shooting if a 61-year-old man on Buford Avenue Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information about Campos should call call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS-(8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspxID=343&C=&T=.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Police searching for teen suspect in fatal shooting on Buford Avenue