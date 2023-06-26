Corpus Christi police vice unit search leads to drug, gun, money seizure; 2 women arrested

Two women were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing and delivering controlled substances in the La Molina neighborhood Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., Corpus Christi Narcotics Vice Investigation Division detectives and animal control officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 4500 block of Molina Drive, according to a news release from the police department.

During a search of the home, detectives reported that they found heroin, cocaine, THC wax, MDMA or ecstasy, six rifles, one rifle drum magazine, digital scales and more than $1,000 in cash. One of the rifles located was previously reported stolen, the news release stated.

Corpus Christi Narcotics Vice Investigation Division detectives say they found heroin, cocaine, THC wax, MDMA, six rifles, a rifle drum magazine, two handguns, digital scales and more than $1,000 while executing a search warrant at a home in the La Molina neighborhood Friday morning. Two women were arrested in connection to the investigation and face four counts each of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, according to police.

Three dogs were detained by animal control officers. The dogs were released to a relative at the scene.

Police arrested Brenda Zamora, 30, and Julie Garcia, 24. Each faces four counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

More news

Texas A&M University-Kingsville program to train Hispanic students for agriculture careers

The city is considering an environmental department. Here's what some councilmembers think

Temporary closure planned for Park Road 22 Bridge lane on North Padre Island

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: CCPD vice unit search leads to drug, gun seizure; 2 women arrested