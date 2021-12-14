Correa found guilty in Griswold home invasion murders

Dec. 14—A jury on Tuesday found Sergio Correa guilty of carrying out a deadly, cold-blooded crime spree that left three people dead and ended in a fiery blaze, guaranteeing him a life in prison.

The 12-member jury found 30-year-old Correa guilty on 13 of 14 charges connected to the vicious killings of three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold nearly four years ago, including one count of murder with special circumstances, a charge that carries the harshest penalty a person can face in the state of Connecticut: life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury came back with a verdict Tuesday morning, shortly before 11 a.m. after two full days of deliberating in New London Superior Court Part A, where major crimes are heard. They found Correa not guilty only of one charge, felony murder in the death of Matthew Lindquist.

Nearly four years ago to the day, Janet and Kenneth Lindquist went to bed in their home in a quiet cul-de-sac near the woods in Griswold. Unbeknownst to them, their son Matthew — who had been battling a drug addiction — had been exchanging a flurry of frantic texts with an alleged Hartford drug dealer named Sergio Correa, who he was begging to bring him heroin in exchange for guns his father kept in a safe in their basement.

When he wandered outside in his bathrobe for the drug deal, something went wrong and he ran into the woods. In those dark woods he was struck on the back of the head by a machete, stabbed 67 times and left for dead, a medical examiner testified.

The Lindquist couple, who had been married for 28 years, would be awoken in the middle of the night by two strangers in their home who unleashed four hours of mayhem on their family.

Kenneth Lindquist was hit on the head with a baseball bat until his skull smashed into more than 30 pieces, according to autopsy reports. Their golden retriever, Skylar, was struck so hard with a golf club that it broke. And Janet Lindquist cowered in fear before being beaten and strangled. She was still alive when her home, which her husband built for them from the ground up, was set on fire.

Correa was charged with three counts of murder, one count of murder with special circumstances, three counts of murder during the commission of a felony, two counts of second-degree arson in attempt to conceal a criminal act, one count of first-degree burglary at night, two counts of first-degree robbery and home invasion. The charge of murder with special circumstances applies in this case because Correa killed more than one person during a single incident.

His adopted sister Ruth Correa was charged as an accomplice in the case and this summer made a cooperation agreement with the state. She testified against her brother in exchange for a suggested sentence of 40 years instead of the more than 100 she faced.

The jurors began their deliberations about 11 a.m. Friday, one month to the day from the first day of the trial. Jury selection in Correa's case was a long, tedious process as attorneys for both sides looked for jurors who could commit to spending up to six weeks in court.

The state called more than two dozen witnesses who mapped out cell phone location tracking, read dozens of text messages between Sergio Correa and Matthew Lindquist, reviewed harrowing autopsy reports, showed gruesome crime scene photos and described the violence inflicted on the family.

The defense called one witness in the trial, a woman named Erica Teal who was an inmate at York Correctional Facility at the same time as Ruth Correa. Teal testified that Ruth Correa told her about how she stabbed a man in the woods in Griswold and how it felt "euphoric."

This is a developing story.