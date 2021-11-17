Correa trial delayed by concerns from juror; family frustrated by 'outdated courtroom technology'

Nov. 17—The third day of Sergio Correa's trial was brought to a pause Tuesday afternoon after a juror brought forth concerns that jurors were chatting about the case outside the courtroom — which they aren't allowed to do.

The judge paused the trial to question jurors one by one about their discussions on their lunch break, delaying testimony from a detective who described in harrowing detail how he found the burnt bodies of Janet and Kenneth Lindquist in the charred remains of their Griswold home. The couple was killed along with their son, Matthew, in December 2017.

The pause, and the presentation of some evidence brought forth by prosecutors Tuesday — including a transcript of text messages and graphic crime scene photos — frustrated members of the Lindquist family, who filled the courtroom and wore black and red ribbons meant to raise awareness for victims of homicide.

In a note to Judge Hunchu Kwak, a juror said she'd overheard fellow jurors getting "dangerously close to crossing the line" of talking about evidence during the court's lunch break. That prompted Kwak to ask individual jurors whether they had spoken about the evidence outside the courtroom or heard anyone else do so. He ultimately decided, in agreement with attorneys for both sides, to dismiss one alternate juror.

The disruption came after the court heard more than two hours of testimony from Special Agent James J. Wines, who read dozens of text messages exchanged between Matthew Lindquist and a phone number associated with Correa in the days and hours leading up to the murders. The text messages illustrated how Matthew plotted to steal his father's gun safe to give to Correa — who now faces 14 charges related to their deaths — in exchange for heroin.

The text messages were shown line by line, projected onto a screen directly across from the jury. Wines, who did not receive a copy of the transcript until more than halfway through his testimony, noted that at times the projector was out of focus or parts of messages were cut off.

Multiple jurors told the judge Tuesday that they'd overheard other jurors commenting on the amount of time it took Wines to read through text messages that morning or expressed frustration with some of his testimony, such as his listing of time stamps for each and every text message in "coordinated universal time," or UTC.

Jurors and witnesses are all told repeatedly that they are not allowed to discuss details of the trial with anyone outside of the courtroom.

Eric Lindquist, whose brother and parents were killed, spoke on behalf of his family Tuesday evening and said that after awaiting the start of the trial for nearly four years, their stress is "now being compounded with the challenges of using outdated courtroom technology to convey the importance of evidence."

He also took issue with the reading of the text message's time stamps in UTC. He said he and his family felt that would make it difficult for jurors to follow the timeline of events.

During the last hour of court proceedings Tuesday, the jury heard from state police Detective Wayne Opdenbrouw, who sifted through the charred remains of the Lindquist home four years ago to uncover the bodies of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist. Kenneth Lindquist's body, he said, was buried beneath nearly two feet of rubble from the crumbled house. Investigators had to bring in a trained cadaver dog to locate his remains and sift through rubble to find more pieces of his skull, Opdenbrouw said.

The state showed several graphic photos of Janet's and Kenneth's burned bodies, but the court ran into some logistical concerns during the presentation of this evidence. The judge and prosecutor went back and forth about whether the photos were more visible with the courtroom lights on or off, settling on what Senior Assistant State's Attorney Thomas DeLillo called "the best we can do" with the lights on.

Lindquist said he felt the presentation of the photos and the testimony of the text messages were important for the jurors to see and understand clearly, and he didn't think that happened on Tuesday.

"The family believes that the photos of the crime scene evidence that showed the remains of my mom and dad, Ken and Janet, were obscured from poor lighting and poor contrast, to the point that nobody in the gallery could make out what was in them. We suspect that jurors may have had a hard time making them out as well," he said.

Before court proceedings began Tuesday, the judge said he dismissed one alternate juror — the second to be dismissed since the start. A young woman was dismissed from the jury Tuesday after being questioned about accusations made in the note, leaving 12 jurors and three alternates. The trial started with six alternates.

Joseph Lopez, one of Correa's two public defenders, asked for the young woman to be dismissed "out of an abundance of caution." He and Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Stephen M. Carney both thanked the juror who wrote the note for speaking up.

That juror told the judge she didn't want to risk a mistrial.

Lindquist said the concerns jurors allegedly brought up on their lunch break about Wines' testimony mirrored his and his family's concerns. "Today's response from several jurors concerning the judge's inquiry into their break room banter about the inefficiency of the courtroom demonstrates the need for an objective review of courtroom procedures and the antiquated technology," he said.

Lindquist, other members of his family and friends had the red and black ribbons pinned to their chests Tuesday. The ribbons were made by Kenneth and Janet Lindquist's 16-year-old granddaughter, Bailey Nichols.

The family was visited during Tuesday's lunch break by therapy dogs Ethel and Rudy, trained by Pet Partners Inc. to comfort victims and their families.

Prosecutors are expected to continue questioning Opdenbrouw on Wednesday morning. Lopez said at the end of court proceedings Tuesday that Correa is not interested in a pretrial judgement or any offers from prosecutors, but wants to continue with his trial.

Kwak has said he expects the trial to take four to six weeks.

