Correa trial in Griswold triple murder continues 'ahead of schedule'

Nov. 23—The judge presiding over the trial for Sergio Correa, which entered its eighth day Tuesday, said the trial is moving along "ahead of schedule."

The trial began Nov. 12 — nearly four years after the murders of Matthew, Janet and Kenneth Lindquist — and was expected to take up to six weeks. Judge Hunchu Kwak, who is presiding over the case in New London Superior Court Part A, told jurors on Tuesday that attorneys are now expected to wrap up around the four-week mark, as prosecutors continue making their way through their long list of witnesses.

The trial so far has included hours of gruesome testimony from Ruth Correa, Sergio Correa's sister who is charged as an accomplice in the murders; graphic close-up photos of the family's remains; and videos of the Lindquists' home burning to the ground.

On Tuesday, Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Stephen M. Carney questioned a forensic scientist from the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory; and one of Correa's public defenders, Joseph Lopez, cross-examined state police Detective William Utermark, who on Friday went over several pieces of evidence recovered from the crime scene, including burned fragments of clothing that Janet Lindquist was wearing Dec. 20, 2017, the night of the murders.

Family members and friends of the Lindquists have packed the courtroom each day, often passing around tissues as they wept or stepping outside during the most dramatic testimonies.

Eric Lindquist, surviving son of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, said Monday that the holiday season was especially difficult this year as he and his relatives were in the throes of the trial.

He recalled fond memories of Thanksgiving holidays with his parents and brother and said that no matter what he does for the holiday this year, he knows the memory of what happened will always be in the back of his mind.

"My parents loved the holidays. They loved Thanksgiving, they loved Christmas, it was a really joyful time for the family," he said. "That just makes this all the more difficult."

The trial was scheduled to continue for a short day Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving. Rebecca Gryzwcaz, previous owner of the Mitsubishi Galant that Correa shared with then-girlfriend Tanisha Vicento and forensic science examiner Leila Timm were scheduled to take the stand.

Lopez said he expected it would be "a very short morning." The trial will resume Monday, Nov. 29.

Sergio Correa faces 14 charges in the Lindquist murders, including arson, home invasion and burglary. Ruth Correa this summer accepted a plea deal, agreeing to testify against her brother in exchange for a suggested sentence of 40 years, rather than the 180 years she faced behind bars.

