Correa triple-murder trial loses three jurors in as many days

John Penney, The Bulletin
·3 min read

NEW LONDON – The jury pool chosen to hear the case of a Hartford man accused of murdering three members of a Griswold family lost two of its number on Tuesday, including one who was dismissed after being accused of discussing evidence presented earlier in the day with her peers.

New London Superior Court Judge Hunchu Kwak dismissed the individual after another juror on the Sergio Correa case submitted a note informing the court that some of the conversations happening by members outside of the courtroom were edging “dangerously close” to prohibited areas.

According to the whistle-blower juror, there was a “lot of chatter” from one particular juror about the way those texts were presented.

“I don’t want a mistrial, to go for weeks just so it’s thrown out,” she said.

Sergio Correa, sits with his attorneys from the public defender&#39;s office in this file photo.
Sergio Correa, sits with his attorneys from the public defender's office in this file photo.

Jurors in cases like Correa's are instructed before the proceedings begin not to watch or listen to any media accounts of the case and are told not to discuss what they hear in court with anyone – not even their fellow jurors.

Once all evidence is presented and the judge gives final deliberation instructions, a jury can begin discussing the case in an effort to reach a verdict.

The issue of possible improper discussions among jurors came after hours of testimony on text messages police said they obtained from Correa’s phone conversations. The messages included dozens of back-and-forth texts between a number associated with Correa’s phone and 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist, who prosecutors say was killed by Correa on Dec. 19, 2017.

Correa is also accused of killing Matthew Lindquist’s parents, Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

FBI Special Agent James Wines spent more than an hour reading the texts, a process required before the information can be formally considered evidence. The texts were preceded by time-stamps formatted in “UTC,” or universal time. Those times needed to have five hours subtracted from them to align with Eastern Standard Time measurements, the time zone in Connecticut.

When questioned by Kwak, along with Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Carney and Joe Lopez, Correa’s lawyer, the accused juror admitted there was a “little bit of discussion” about the evidence during the lunch break that involved “four or five” jurors.

She recalled saying “there should be a better system” of presenting such evidence, specifically citing the text record time-stamps.

Lopez argued the juror should be excused as she did not initially appear to be forthcoming about the violations and, after only three days into the case, was already engaging in inappropriate discussions. Carney agreed, but voiced concern over the “rapid pace” the case seemed to be losing jurors.

'Rapid' loss of jurors

The initial jury pool of 12 jurors and 6 alternates was chosen over a period of weeks. One juror was excused on Friday, the first day of the trial, for a job conflict. Another was excused before proceedings began on Tuesday for what called a Kwak also called a “conflict.”

The third juror loss leaves three alternate jurors in place.

After dismissing the juror, several other jurors were questioned about any evidence-related conversations they might have heard or engaged in. While most jurors denied hearing or taking part in such discussions, others recalled overhearing their peers mention confusion over the text messaging format, while others said they heard complaints about the “tedious” nature of that evidence presentation.

Earlier in the day, Eric Lindquist, son of Janet and Kenneth Lindquist and brother to Matthew, was visibly upset about how the text messages were presented to the jury stating it was too difficult to see or understand in an overhead projector format.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Juror in Griswold triple-murder case dismissed for improper talk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police barricade governor’s mansion as Oklahoma mulls Julius Jones execution

    Unless the governor intervenes, Oklahoma will execute Julius Jones on 18 November

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Kyle Rittenhouse defense team seeks mistrial, claiming prosecutorial misconduct

    KENOSHA, Wis. — As Kyle Rittenhouse’s jury officially began its deliberations Tuesday, a piece of unfinished business still hung over the case. The defense filed a motion ahead of Monday’s closing arguments asking for a mistrial based on prosecutorial misconduct. The request will be moot if the jury — which began deliberations at 9:15 a.m. local time — acquits Rittenhouse of the five felony ...

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Missouri police officer, 47, dies unexpectedly after returning home from shift

    Sunset Hills police say Christy Meier finished her shift at 7 a.m., saw her husband and went to bed. When he returned home later, he found Meier, a 14-year officer, dead.

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • What legal experts make of judge's order for Rittenhouse to pick his own jury by lottery

    Kyle Rittenhouse could spend the next several decades of his life behind bars or soon walk free from a Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse.

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Woman arrested for child neglect after passing out at Destin restaurant with infant

    A woman was arrested at a Destin restaurant on Monday after she reportedly passed out on the deck while a one-year-old child was in her care.

  • Two women died of overdoses in a Norfolk man’s home. A third told a judge he raped her in his apartment.

    One night in late May, a 39-year-old Virginia Beach woman joined several friends for a night of barhopping. The woman’s son had agreed to serve as the designated driver, and waited in his vehicle in the parking lot while the woman and her friends went into their final stop of the night — Seaside Raw Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The last thing the woman remembers about that evening was ...

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • Judge Shuts Down Defense Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

    Unlike in the trial of Kenosha vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, the Georgia judge overseeing the trial of three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery ain’t picking up what the defense is putting down. On Monday, the lawyers for Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the second time tried to make an issue of Black ministers sitting in the courtroom in support of the Arbery’s family. And again, according to the New York Times, Judge Timothy Walmsley shut it down when they