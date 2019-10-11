'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' trailer coming October 14, says actor's agent

Expectation builds for a new "Star Wars" trailer debuting Monday, October 14, after an agent for one of the movie's lead actors, John Boyega, suggested as much via social media; here are four other trailers -- two for "The Rise of Skywalker," two for "The Mandalorian" and "Star Wars Resistance" -- to watch while we're waiting.

After an April teaser from the Star Wars Convention Chicago and special look from August's annual Disney event D23, there'll be a third preview for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on October 14 ahead of the film's December 10 wide release.

The trailer is to air during the weekly broadcast of Monday Night Football, hosted by Disney-owned sports channel ESPN.

That's according to Femi Oguns, talent agent for "Star Wars" sequel trilogy actor John Boyega, who said as much in an Instagram post: "The next @starwarsmovies trailer out Monday. It's official."

It's a match scheduled to begin at 7.15pm local time (Central US), equivalent to 5.15pm PDT, 8.15pm EDT, and then Tuesday, October 15 at 1.15am in the UK, 2.15am Central Europe and South Africa, 5.45am Indian, 8.15am in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Beijing, China, 9.15am South Korea and Japan, and 11.15am Sydney, Australia.

Disney is then expected to distribute the trailer via its online "Star Wars" sites and social media channels.

Predecessors "Stars Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" (2015) and "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi" (2017) likewise booked commercial break spots during Monday Night Football.

The SWCC and D23 previews for "Rise of Skywalker" set up an epic clash between Rey and Kylo Ren, opposing characters introduced in "The Force Awakens," while questioning Rey's ultimate allegiance and the lasting influence of legacy characters Luke Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine.

Prior to "The Rise of Skywalker" worldwide theatrical debut the week of December 20, Disney has live action series "The Mandalorian" releasing November 12, coinciding with the North American rollout of streaming service Disney Plus. Meanwhile, the second of two seasons for animated series "Star Wars Resistance" began October 6.

Where "The Mandalorian" takes place after "Stars Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi" (1983) and before "The Force Awakens," "Star Wars Resistance" is set between the events of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker."



[Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | D23 Special Look (August 2019): youtu.be/3n1T3HxHd7Y]



[Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | SWCC Teaser (April 2019): youtu.be/adzYW5DZoWs]



[The Mandalorian | Official Trailer | Disney+: youtu.be/aOC8E8z_ifw]



[Star Wars Resistance Season 2 - Trailer: youtu.be/JkJtdJKCVto]