CORRECTING and REPLACING Boston Children’s Hospital Fundraiser, A Night of Milagros para Niños, to Support Latino Patients and Families

Funds raised from popular event will have a direct impact on both local and international Latino patients and their families

BOSTON --News Direct-- Boston Children’s Hospital

This release issued September 15, 2021 is being reissued due to multiple revisions:

Boston Children’s Hospital will host A Night of Milagros para Niños on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The fundraiser event will showcase Latino performers and patient stories and will make it’s TV debut on Telemundo Boston at 6 pm EDT, on NBC10 Boston at 7:30 pm EDT and again on September 25 on NECN at 7:30 pm EDT. The Milagros para Niños (Miracles for Children) initiative, led by the Latino Advisory Council at Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, strives to improve the health and well-being of Latino children in New England and around the world.

“For families of sick children in desperate need of answers, Boston Children’s Hospital is a source of hope,” said Keri Campiola, Senior Director of Signature Events, Boston Children’s Hospital. “That hope knows no boundaries and extends well beyond the borders of our own New England community. Through Milagros para Niños, we can reach the Latino families who need our expertise and care, as well as drive research that helps to answer some of the most challenging pediatric health questions.”

Between costs not covered by insurance, interpreters needed to break down communication barriers and families who arrive at the hospital with only the clothes on their back, many families are in desperate need of supplies, guidance and support. The Milagros para Niños program raises funds, builds awareness of Boston Children’s Hospital in the Latino community and advocates for the care of children from local communities and all Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Since 2009, Milagros para Niños has raised more than $10 million benefiting community health programs, groundbreaking research and lifesaving patient care across the hospital, including $4.1 million that goes directly to help local and international Latino patient families. ​

Story continues

“After my son, Oton’s, tumor was misdiagnosed by his local doctor in Mexico, he started to lose mobility in his arms. We desperately searched for answers and luckily found Boston Children’s Hospital, where they diagnosed his cancer,” said Andres Porres, father of Oton. “After a long journey, Oton has recovered his mobility and is now walking on his own. We are so thankful for the support Milagros para Niños offered us along the way and are forever grateful.”

A Night of Milagros para Niños will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and feature a performance by award winning local Latina singer, Amanda Mena, along with inspiring patient stories. The fundraiser will be hosted by Grace Gomez (Telemundo Boston) and Melody Mendez (NBC10 Boston and NECN). Those interested are encouraged to tune into the broadcast or watch online and donate to the program at the following link: http://bostonchildrens.org/paraninos

About Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children’s Hospital is ranked the #1 children’s hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and is the primary pediatric teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Home to the world’s largest research enterprise based at a pediatric medical center, its discoveries have benefited both children and adults since 1869. Today, 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, including 9 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 23 members of the National Academy of Medicine and 12 Howard Hughes Medical Investigators comprise Boston Children’s research community. Founded as a 20-bed hospital for children, Boston Children’s is now a 415-bed comprehensive center for pediatric and adolescent health care. For more, visit our Answers blog and follow us on social media @BostonChildrens, @BCH_Innovation, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact Details

Carrie ONeil

+1 617-587-2918

coneil@brodeur.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/correcting-and-replacing-boston-childrens-hospital-fundraiser-a-night-of-milagros-para-ninos-to-support-latino-patients-and-families-726051362