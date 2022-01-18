CORRECTING and REPLACING Edisen Appoints José A. García-González, JAGG, as First Global Head of Strategic Production and Client Relations

·3 min read

Edisen Appoints José A. García-González, JAGG, as First Global Head of Strategic Production and Client Relations

In the new role, JAGG will work to scale Edisen’s global presence

José A. García-González (JAGG), has been named Global Head of Strategic Production and Client Relations of Edisen, the unskippable content company.

JAGG’s production and creative career spans the globe with notable positions most recently as Chief Content Officer for WPP Grey Europe & Grey London; and as Vice President, Creative Services and Brand Management, DIRECTV, where he was responsible for content production, creative marketing, brand strategy and corporate communications for the company’s Latin American operation. JAGG’s work has resulted in over 40 international award wins including several Emmys, Cannes Lions and Pencils, as well as other international competitions such as New York Festivals, London International Awards, Promax and El Ojo de Iberoamerica among others.

In the new role as Global Head of Strategic Production and Client Relations based in New York, JAGG will grow Edisen’s international footprint by expanding into key verticals and attracting diverse talent.

With over 20 years of industry experience, JAGG will help Edisen with its mission to disrupt and transform the content creation process. In the past year, the company has made significant investments in creative technology and the development of the Edisen platform to solve the complexity of the creative production process for brands. In addition, the company continues to innovate its capabilities including new developments in video intelligence technology with the previous acquisition of Tonik+ last year.

“We are on an exciting journey as we continue to experience market success while helping clients tackle their most challenging production problems and maximize creativity,” said Henric Larsson, CEO at Edisen. “We knew JAGG would be an excellent addition to our team given his innovative approach to content production, technology and client relationships, which align with our core values and what we envision for the future of Edisen.”

“I believe in being genuine and building trust in everything that I do both personally and professionally,” said JAGG. “I connect strongly to the vision Henric has in place and am eager to elevate Edisen’s approach to content production by delivering cutting-edge craft powered by data and AI. I am very proud of being part of this diverse team that disrupts and moves the industry forward.”

JAGG reports directly to Henric Larsson, CEO. To learn more about Edisen and the company’s latest capabilities, visit www.edisen.com.

Edisen, the unskippable content company, is an independent, global specialist in production and marketing communications that creates content that can't be ignored. Content that can be managed from inception to delivery through a worldwide collaboration platform. Content that can be optimized, adjusted and improved in-market through cutting-edge AI. With a legacy of 25 years of best-in-class entertainment and award-winning services (with the Oscars and Cannes Lions to prove it), coupled with a roster of 100+ clients in the marketing space, Edisen offers clients a range of production services within three integrated business areas: entertainment, marketing and technology. Privately-held, Edisen is powered by 13 global offices and 400 passionate creative people, all creating unskippable content for clients including Ikea, H&M, Dyson, Absolut, Shutterstock, Netflix, ViacomCBS and Universal Studios.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/correcting-and-replacing-edisen-appoints-jose-a-garcia-gonzalez-jagg-as-first-global-head-of-strategic-production-and-client-relations-163959650

