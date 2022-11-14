CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Ryan VanDePutte Joins Inspirant Group as Sales Director

Fast-Growing Management UNconsulting Firm Is Employee Certified as a Great Place To Work™

Inspirant Group, the award-winning disruptive management Consulting firm, has appointed Ryan VanDePutte as Sales Director. With a multi disciplinary background, VanDePutte has deep experience in project delivery, enterprise, and mid-market sales, assisting companies in simplifying their unique business and technology challenges. In his new role, VanDePutte will drive transformation initiatives and business development for the fast-growing Chicagoland company.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ryan to our team of Unconsultants. It is the exact right time to have his leadership and expertise at this stage of Inspirant Group’s growth as we continue to expand our service offerings,” said Meighan Newhouse, Co Founder and CEO, Inspirant Group.

“I’m delighted to join Inspirant Group and the talented team of Unconsultants in developing the Appian practice area,” VanDePutte shared. “This will allow us to draw upon the team’s collective knowledge base and experience in delivering best in class transformation initiatives to our clients.”

VanDePutte holds a Bachelor of Science degree in operations management and information systems from Ball State University - Miller School of Business. He resides in the Chicagoland area with his wife and three children.

Founded in 2017, Inspirant Group is the award-winning, remote-first management “UNconsulting” firm that takes companies from inspiration to transformation. By stripping away the bureaucracy and complexity associated with the traditional “big 4” and mid-tier consulting firms, Inspirant’s team of UNconsultants delivers high touch service and advises clients in three service lines: strategy & operational agility, talent & organization, and technology & data. This mirrors the company’s approach to any engagement: optimize processes, ensure the right people are in the right seats, and make the tech and data work for the client (and not the other way around). Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Inspirant is Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the employee experience award, and was honored with two 2022 Built In awards including Best Remote-First Places to Work in the US and 22 StartUps to Watch in Chicago. For more information, visit: Inspirantgrp.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

