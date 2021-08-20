CORRECTION

Aug. 20—Previous reporting from the Times Leader indicated that John W. Dawe, a local consultant who pleaded guilty this week to a number of child sex crimes, operated a local game store.

While Dawe styled himself in online posts as the COO of the store, both the owner of the store and Luzerne County Detective Charles Balogh confirmed on Thursday that Dawe was contracted through his consulting firm, and that he was not an official employee.

Additionally, both the owner and Balogh confirmed that the incidents to which Dawe pleaded guilty occurred in a portion of the building that the store does not rent and therefore does not have access to.