CORRECTION: Auburn police fatally shoot Bucksport man in armed confrontation at hotel

Sep. 27—A Bucksport man was fatally shot by police on Monday morning following an armed confrontation in the parking lot of the Center Street Value Inn in Auburn.

Auburn police arrived at 170 Center St. after receiving a call of a woman being held against her will in one of the hotel rooms, according to Auburn chief Jason Moen. Police forcibly entered the room to find that the occupants fled through the window.

Sgt. Steven Gosselin, a 24-year veteran with the department, encountered a man in the parking lot. After attempting to speak with him, an armed confrontation ensued after a short foot pursuit, Moen said.

Joseph Arbour, 36, died at the scene, he said.

Gosselin has been placed on administrative leave and the Maine attorney general's office is investigating.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the address of the Center Street Value Inn.