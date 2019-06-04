Correction: Cold Case-The Neighbor story

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (AP) — In a story June 1 about a man arrested in a 43-year-old double murder in Wisconsin, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the murders were committed southwest of Lakewood. The murders were committed northeast of Lakewood.

Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns Wisconsin town

Investigators say they used genetic genealogy to connect an 82-year-old Wisconsin widower with five grown children to the 1976 killing of a young couple at a campsite

By IVAN MORENO

Associated Press

LAKEWOOD, Wis. (AP) — Word of the arrest — via a friend's text message — hit Wayne Sankey like a thunderbolt.

"I said, 'You gotta be kidding me,'" Sankey recalled. "And then I told the wife and she couldn't believe it. 'There's no way,' she said. 'Ray down the road?'"

Ray Vannieuwenhoven was his next-door neighbor — a helpful, 82-year-old handyman with a gravelly voice and a loud, distinctive laugh, the kind of guy who always waved from his car.

The widower and father of five grown children had lived quietly for two decades among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town surrounded by forests and small lakes.

Now authorities were saying this man was a cold-blooded killer. They had used genetic genealogy to crack a cold case that stretched back well into the 20th century — a double murder 25 miles northeast of Lakewood.

For nearly 43 years, Vannieuwenhoven had lived in plain sight, yet outside detectives' radar.

It was just too much to be believed. Was the guy next door really a monster?

___

David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys, engaged to be married, set up their campsite at a secluded spot in McClintock Park on Friday afternoon, July 9, 1976.

It appeared they were alone.

Schuldes was a 25-year-old part-timer in the circulation department of the Green Bay Press-Gazette; Matheys, 24, worked at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay library.

They were about to go for a walk, according to court documents and news reports of the time. First, Matheys stopped to use the restroom.

Two shots from a .30-caliber rifle shattered the quiet. One bullet struck Schuldes' neck from 50 feet away, killing him instantly. The other bullet lodged in a bathroom wall.

Matheys ran, with the killer in pursuit, investigators say. He caught and raped her, then shot her twice in the chest.

Her body was found 200 yards from where Schuldes lay, a camera slung over his shoulder.

Investigators were stumped: The killer took no money and left Matheys' purse in the couple's car. They didn't know why the couple was targeted, and leads were scant. For months, campers avoided McClintock Park.

DNA profiling in the '90s brought new hope, but detectives got no matches when they submitted the semen from Matheys' shorts to the FBI's national database.

Last year, detectives contacted Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company whose work with genetic genealogy analysis has helped police identify 55 suspects in cold cases nationwide since May 2018, according to the company. Parabon uploads DNA from crime scenes to GEDmatch, a free, public genealogy database with about 1.2 million profiles, all voluntarily submitted by people who've used consumer genealogy sites like Ancestry.com and 23andMe.

California law enforcement used GEDmatch to capture the alleged Golden State Killer last year by finding distant relatives and reverse-engineering his family tree.

Parabon's experts completed Vannieuwenhoven's family tree in late December. They'd found his parents, who had lived in the Green Bay area. Now detectives needed DNA samples from Vannieuwenhoven and his three brothers. Two were ruled out with DNA samples collected from one brother's trash and another's used coffee cup.

On March 6, two sheriff's deputies knocked on Vannieuwenhoven's door, pretending they wanted him to fill out a brief survey on area-policing. They told him to put the survey in an envelope and seal it with his tongue.

Detectives didn't need to visit the fourth brother. Eight days later, Vannieuwenhoven was in custody.

___

At Vannieuwenhoven's first court appearance, on March 22, bond was set at $1 million.

"Not guilty, not guilty, not guilty," Vannieuwenhoven said, when the judge asked him if he understood the charges. His next court date is June 19.