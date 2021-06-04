CORRECTION: Correction

Jun. 4—The Gloucester Daily Times aims to be accurate. If you are aware of a factual error in a story, please call Times Editor David Olson at 978-338-2531.

Due to incorrect information received from the office of Sussex District Attorney Rachel Rollins, the story "Gloucester man arraigned on charge of assault during Celtics playoff game," published online and in print, needs rectification. Michael Oliver, 23, of Gloucester was not one of three men arrested at the May 30 playoff game at TD Garden between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Oliver was arrested May 31 outside TD Garden in Boston on charges of trespassing and assault on a police officer after the Boston Bruins took on the New York Islanders at TD Garden for Game 2 of Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.