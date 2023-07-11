CORRECTION: CORRECTION: Fourth person facing charges in Portland fireworks incident now identified as adult

Jul. 11—The Portland Police Department says one of eight people arrested last week, who originally was thought to have been a teenager, is an adult.

Kennedy Charles, 18, of Portland, was charged with refusing to submit to arrest.

Portland police arrested the eight people near Kennedy Park after officers spent more than an hour dodging fireworks on the evening of July 5. Kennedy was originally one of the unnamed juveniles. In a corrected statement Monday, Portland police said he is actually an adult.

Officers arrived on the scene at around 10:35 p.m. after receiving reports of a group setting off fireworks and hitting passing cars, according to a statement from Interim Police Chief Robert Martin. After members of the group began launching projectiles at officers, they "were forced to deploy pepper balls to prevent from being attacked."

The three other adults charged were: Chris Ravis Amisi, 21, of Westbrook, with obstructing government administration; Nathanael Mawika, 18, of Westbrook, with failure to disperse; and Mohamed Artan, 19, of Portland, with refusal to submit to arrest. Four boys ranging from 14 to 17 years old were also charged with refusing to submit to arrest.

The incident was at least the fourth straight year that police faced being attacked with fireworks in Kennedy Park around the Fourth of July.

CORRECTION: Because of incorrect information provided to the Press Herald, this story was updated at 1 p.m. on July 11, 2023, to correct the suspect's name.